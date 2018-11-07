At the Sept. 6 Woodland Park Council meeting, high school junior Bianca Bryant presented a plan to create the Golden Meadows Dog Park at the Fountain Creek Greenway, behind Safeway. The project is Bryant’s Girl Scout Gold Award project.
To earn a Gold Award, she has to create and raise funds, in this case an estimated $58,000 in cash and in-kind donations, for a project that would become a permanent, beneficial feature for her community. At that meeting, council asked her to bring back her project as a formal part of a future meeting, which ended up being Thursday’s council meeting.
In a presentation, Bryant answered some of the questions about the project. She gave reasons why some locations wouldn’t work, including a lack of space, no easy pedestrian access, too far from population centers, too much slope, etc.
City Planning Director Sally Riley said the planning staff recommended the Greenway over other city-owned locations because of a study that was conducted 5 years ago.
While Bryant had support from such groups as Focus on the Forest and Keep Woodland Park Beautiful and from some neighbors, others were skeptical.
Almost everyone supported the idea of a dog park but many, including the five councilmembers who attended the meeting, said the Greenway wasn’t or might not be the right location.
Those favoring the project gave reasons for using the Greenway site such as easy access for seniors and people with mobility issues and access to tourists. They supported the dog park concept as creating socialization opportunities and better health for dogs and their owners, encouraging people to pick up after their pets and taking some of the pressure off of Memorial Park and provide a legal way for owners to allow dogs to go off leash.
Lisa Lima, a K-9 trainer and animal-assisted therapy provider, said happy dogs who have socialization outlets seldom bark.
Christopher Hall said the continuous supply of pine mulch, which is acidic, that would be donated by Divide Slash, would neutralize dog urine, which is a base. Deep mulch would also absorb the urine before it reaches the ground. Joe Wyka, who helped build a larger dog park at Fort Carson, said that park is low cost and has had few maintenance issues.
Kerri Kilgore said the Greenway is an ideal spot because there are 770 residences within half a mile.
Sue Battig, who serves on the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter Board, said the site would be perfect for the shelter’s Doggy Day Out program.
Michael Dalton, of the Woodland Park Underground, lives within a one-minute walk of the proposed site. He said he supports the proposal. In answer to concerns about traffic, he said traffic through the neighborhood isn’t going away whether the dog park is built or not. “Dogs are good for the community,” he said. “If you vote against this, you’ll be voting against your community.”
Bobbi Jacobson, whose property is across a street from the proposed park’s 15 to 19-space parking lot, is one of the neighbors concerned about traffic.
“The day I see 15 to 19 cars parked in a parking lot across the street from my house is the day I’ll call the cops,” she said.
Another neighbor, Kent Markley, said building the park at the Greenway wouldn’t be fair to him and his mother. “Mayor, I expect you to stand up for me and not allow this dog park in my back yard,” he said.
Mayor Neil Levy and several councilmembers told Bryant not to be discouraged but to keep investigating other locations.
Councilwoman Kellie Case, who serves on the Downtown Development Authority Board, invited Bryant to the next authority-board meeting. She said the board might be able to come up with a permanent site at Woodland Station.