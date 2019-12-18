A Woodland Park High School student is among 27 Girl Scouts from across Colorado to earn the Gold Award Girl Scout distinction, the highest honor in Girl Scouting, after completing Take Action projects benefiting their local communities and those around the world.
Bianca Bryant, of Woodland Park, earned the honor by working with city leaders to build the community’s first dog park, which is now maintained by the city and a volunteer group.
“Woodland Park had a high rate of obese and unsocialized dogs,” Bryant said of her project. “After working with the Woodland Park City Council and Parks and Rec Department for two years, the city approved my project and donated a half-acre of land. I helped organize meetings with the city to avoid hurdles and the support from my community. I planned a huge grand opening event and I am proud to say … Woodland Park now has their first dog park, which is helping increase socialization, exercise, and decreasing obesity for humans and their dogs.”
The Gold Award is earned only by high school Girl Scouts who work to address a local, national or global issue in a way that produces meaningful and lasting change, the Girl Scouts of Colorado said in a statement.
“Gold Award Girl Scouts don’t just change the world for the better, they change it for good — and these Girl Scouts embody everything this achievement stands for,” said Stephanie Foote, president and CEO of Girl Scouts of Colorado. “Each of these young women addressed an issue that’s important to her in order to earn her Gold Award, and we congratulate each of these Gold Award Girl Scouts on this momentous accomplishment.”
Learn more about Bryant’s project on the Girl Scouts of Colorado blog at tinyurl.com/bianca-bryant.