Fresh hummus, just-out-of-the-oven gyros and falafel, Sam’s Gyros & Kabob’s brings Middle Eastern food to the West. More specifically, to Woodland Park.

The menu is enticing. The Ultimate Plate, for instance, is a blending of beef, chicken and lamb marinated in Mediterranean spices, with warm pita bread, hummus salad with tahini & tzatziki sauce & two falafels.

“I love food, love to cook,” said Sam Ayaad, who opened the restaurant in May in Gold Hill Square North. “A lot of our food requires an open flame on a charcoal grill, so it’s kind of hard to cook at home.”

The recipes are those gathered over the years from the Ayaad family, many of whom live in Jordan, Sam’s native country, while others live in Syria and Turkey.

Before opening the restaurant, Sam assessed the restaurant scene and found a gap when it came to Middle Eastern food.

After only a short time, the customers come in for their favorites, the Ultimate, the fresh falafel, the hummus, and the dolmas.

In fact, business has been so good that Ayaad’s sister, Ola Ayaad, came in from Chicago to answer her brother’s cry for help.

“This so humbling, the people thank me so much for being in Woodland Park,” he said. “The people of Woodland Park are amazing.”

The menu includes twists on the kabob such as chicken and ultimate salads, in addition to beef and chicken plates. For variety, the restaurant offers sandwiches to include the bison burger, grilled chicken along with seasoned cheesy fries. On the dessert side, Sam and his staff make the (heavenly) baklava and Mammoul, a Syrian cookie filled with dates, almonds, or pistachios. Ice cream is from Ann & Mann’s of Colorado Springs.

Ola’s ties to Turkey, where she lived for a while, are evident in the restaurant’s interior design, the lights, the plates and the decorative pieces. With 24 employees, full and part-time, Sam’s Gyros & Kabobs is open seven days, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The menu items are available on a to-go basis at www. samgyro.com or [email protected].