By Pat Hill
For Neva Watson, turning 95 is a big deal, a time to celebrate with good friends and family.
Watson shared her party April 2 at Camp Elim with Harvey Brewington who turned 90 that day.
Neva is an active member of the Woodland Park Community Church and for the past several years, has breakfast in town with her friends, the over-70 group.
Instead of eating in a restaurant, as per usual — most often at the Hungry Bear, that day, they all helped celebrate at the camp.
“They are a tight-knit group,” said Watson’s daughter, Wendy Netherton who with her daughter, Mallory Nuss, handled the details, including the cupcakes, for the gathering.
Teri Faulkner, the camp’s administrative assistant, hosted the party for Brewington, her father, and Watson.
Brewington, past board member and volunteer at the camp, is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and earned a master’s degree in special education. He and his wife Betty will celebrate 70 years of marriage next year.