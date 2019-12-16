Eight prospective candidates attended the Woodland Park Prospective Candidates Forum held Dec. 11 in City Council Chambers. There are three council seats and the mayor’s position up for grabs in the April 7 municipal election.
Prospective candidates were not required to attend the forum and attendance did not obligate anyone to run.
Attendees included:
• Kimar Gartman, who has lived in Woodland Park for three years and wants to be part of city government to make a difference.
• Robert Zuluaga said his background in real estate and construction gives him something to contribute.
• Dom Dezellum has lived in Woodland Park off and on for decades and is a familiar face at council meetings. He wants to help guide the city into the future.
• Paul “Rusty” Neal has served in the military, worked for Hewlett Packard and attends Charis Bible College. He said he likes to serve in city government wherever he lives.
• Council members Noel Sawyer, who and Kellie Case are considering running for mayor.
• Councilman Darwin Naccarato, who was appointed to fill the seat of Carrol Harvey, who resigned. He must run for election in the spring if he wants to stay on council.
• Mayor Pro Tem Val Carr, who is up for reelection. Carr unsuccessfully ran for mayor two years ago.
Councilman Paul Saunier is also eligible for a second term on council but was not in attendance at the forum.
City Clerk Suzanne Leclercq handed binders to prospective candidates and, with City Manager Darrin Tangeman, Mayor Neil Levy and City Attorney Jason Meyers, went over the information presented. Included were qualifications for running, the election calendar, the city’s organizational chart, council terminology, an overview of the petition process to get on the ballot, the city charter and the 2020 budget.
Candidates must be at least 21 years old, be U.S. citizens for at least seven years, and be city residents for at least one year. .
Petitions to be on the ballot can be picked up from the city clerk’s office on Jan. 7. Each candidate must collect 25 valid signatures, which means the signees must be city residents and registered to vote in municipal elections.
Leclercq suggested gathering more than 25 signatures because some people may have city addresses but don’t reside within city limits.
Petitions must be turned in by Jan. 27. Leclercq has three days to validate the signatures.
Leclercq said she is available by phone or in-person to answer any questions prospective candidates have. “Election season is always my favorite time,” she said.
A candidate forum sponsored by the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce is slated for March 11 in council chambers. The start time will be determined by the number of candidates running. Former councilwoman Carrol Harvey will be the moderator. Questions for the candidates will be solicited online and at the event, and will be vetted by chamber board members.