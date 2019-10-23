If the Woodland Park High School football team misses the playoffs this fall for a 19th consecutive season, missed opportunities and turnovers will be the main reasons.
“It comes down to us taking care of the football,” said Panthers’ coach Joe Roskam. “We talk about it every week. We try to learn from it.”
Though the scores might not reflect it, Woodland Park has been competitive in every game. In the season-opening 35-6 loss to Conifer, the Panthers had three interceptions and two fumbles. Most of the turnovers occurred deep inside Conifer territory.
Woodland Park then won three consecutive games for the first time since 2015. But a Week 5, 6-0 loss at La Junta was doomed by three more interceptions and a fumble.
“That hurt,” Roskam said. “We threw two picks in the end zone that night.”
Things didn’t get any better the following week against Lamar as Panthers’ junior quarterback Colin Kucera was intercepted four times in a 56-19 loss. Woodland Park also lost two fumbles.
“We had more than 300 yards of offense against Lamar, but you can’t win with six turnovers,” Roskam said.
Kucera has had mixed results in his first season as a starter. Through six games, he completed 69 of 133 passes for 959 yards and 11 touchdowns. Twice he topped 230 yards in a game. But his 13 interceptions have stalled many drives or allowed teams easy scores.
“We had two pick-sixes against Lamar,” Roskam said.
The Panthers have run the ball well this season, but they are a pass-first team. Through six games Woodland Park ball carriers had 651 yards and six touchdowns. Junior Braden Roskam (the coach’s son) led the team with 275 yards and three scores. Senior Matias “Smash” Lopez was next with 226 yards and one touchdown.
The Panthers have two regular-season games remaining against Elizabeth and The Classical Academy. Those teams are both in the top 16 in the RPI standings. The top 16 teams qualify for the postseason.
“We’re not even thinking about the playoffs right now,” Roskam said. “I’m not even looking at the playoff scenarios. We have to control what we can control.”