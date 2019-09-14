The Woodland Park football team ended its 13-game losing streak last Friday the 13th under a full moon at Sierra.
The Panther’s 51-0 blowout marked the program’s first varsity victory since Oct. 13, 2017 — also a Friday — over Mitchell (31-0).
“This is pure bliss,” said Woodland Park junior left tackle Griffin Owens. “We’ve been working so hard. We worked every day this summer to go out and get better, and I think that’s exactly what we did. We earned this.”
Woodland Park evened its record at 1-1 after a 35-6 season-opening loss to Conifer.
“This is definitely time to turn the tables and show people what Woodland Park is all about,” said Panthers’ senior running back Matias “Smash” Lopez.
The Panthers built a 24-0 first-quarter lead on the strength of special teams. Gilbert Ramirez and Elliott Patterson recovered blocked Sierra punts for touchdowns. Andrew Harper returned a Sierra punt 30 yards for a score. David Pedroza booted a field goal.
Patterson, junior Braden Roskam and Lopez each added second-quarter touchdowns to increase Woodland Park’s lead to 44-0 with about two minutes remaining in the first half. The 40-plus point advantage set the running clock in motion.
Roskam scored the Panthers’ final touchdown with 2:40 remaining in the third on a 20-yard run.
“I don’t even think about the score,” Roskam said. “I just go out there — all of us go out there — just trying to bust our butts every play.”
Adding more drama to the victory was the fact it occurred on the former stomping grounds of Woodland Park coach Joe Roskam. He coached Sierra from 2004-10 before moving to the “City Above the Clouds” and taking over the Panthers.
“That stuff is nice to talk about, but we’re focused on right now,” Joe Roskam said. “Next game. Next game. Next game.”
There were rumblings on the sidelines and in the stands that the Panthers’ victory broke a “curse.” Patterson said the team’s motivation for this season began following last season’s finale, a 66-26 loss to The Classical Academy.
“We’ve been playing with a huge chip on our shoulder since that game,” he said. “That was our motivation over the summer. Every morning — 5 a.m. wakes. Working hard to improve.”
Added junior Bryson Cox: “This win tonight is an emotional booster. Everyone is pumped. We haven’t experienced this for a while and we are looking forward to next week.”
This is homecoming week for Woodland Park. The Panthers host Summit Friday at 7 p.m.
Woodland Park has not had a winning season since 2005 (7-3) and was last at the .500 level for a campaign in 2013 (5-5).