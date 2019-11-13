This football season didn’t start or end the way Woodland Park players and coaches dreamed, but Panthers Nation is satisfied with the outcome.
“To see where we were last year, we came quite a ways,” said Woodland Park junior left tackle Griffin Owens. “To know we were so close to making the playoffs puts a fire in our bellies.”
The Panthers, a Class 2A program, opened their schedule with a 35-6 home loss to 3A Conifer, which ended the regular season 10-0.
But Woodland Park rebounded to win three in a row and gained some much-needed confidence.
For a few hours on the morning of Nov. 3, it looked as if the Panthers would be gearing up for the program’s first postseason game in two decades, but that all changed after Englewood moved up and claimed the final spot (No. 16) in the 2A playoff bracket by virtue of winning its league.
While a faithful Woodland Park contingent was mightily disappointed, they took great pride in their season.
“We beat the league champs (The Classical Academy) our last game and that’s going to help set the tone right for next year,” said Panthers junior quarterback Colin Kucera. “It was a disappointment we didn’t make it this year. We wanted to give the seniors one more game. At least. We wanted to hang up a (league championship) banner. We’ll have to make that the goal again next year.”
Most of the juniors on the team have been playing together since third grade. This includes Kucera, Bryson Cox, Braden Roskam, Jacob Simpson, Darren Ginger, Gilbert Ramirez, Colton Simonis and Curt Doty.
“We’ve developed a bond and we’ve had multiple undefeated seasons,” Kucera said.
The Panthers finished 5-4 this fall, their first winning season since 2005 (7-3). Their coach, however, felt they should have been at least 7-2.
Woodland Park head coach Joe Roskam pointed to a 6-0 loss to La Junta and a 15-6 setback at Elizabeth — the two games in which the Panthers were unable to overcome turnovers.
“We were four plays away from being the No. 4 seed in the playoffs,” said Roskam, who was named the Tri-Peaks Conference Coach of the Year as voted on by his peers at last week’s league meeting. “But hey, we can’t look back and worry about that now. We have to be resilient and move forward with a strong offseason.”
Braden Roskam, the coach’s son, believes the Panthers will come back strong next fall.
“Going 0-9 last year made us hungry,” he said. “We got it going this year and we’re going to keep it going.”
Roskam led the team in rushing this season with 398 yards and five touchdowns. Senior Matias “Smash” Lopez was second with 393 yards and two scores.
Senior Elliott Patterson rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns and led the team in receiving with 31 catches for 298 yards and one touchdown.
Cox hauled in 27 passes from his tight end position and scored a team-high eight touchdowns.
“We have a whole other reason to work harder this summer,” Cox said. “It was an exciting season and I can’t wait to get after it again.”
The Panthers began their offseason conditioning program on Monday and will again participate in a 7-on-7 summer passing league. Their first game of the 2020 season is scheduled for Aug. 28, 2020 at Lincoln.