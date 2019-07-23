Six members of the Woodland Park High School Football team did their good deed for their day last month. With ladders, sprayers and soap, the players volunteered to clean the mural on the side of the Ute Pass Cultural Center as well as the antlers archway in Antler Alley.
“These boys spent most of the day cleaning,” said Ralph Holloway, founder of the Woodland Park Arts Alliance, which sponsored the mural by Lois Sprague as well as the antler sculpture by Jeff Musgrave.
The antlers, in particular, needed a good cleaning before the alliance members re-stain the surface, Holloway said.
The WPAA provided the brushes and the city of Woodland Park chipped in for the equipment, including ladders and sprayers.
“I really appreciate what the boys did,” Holloway said. “It would have taken us days to get that done.”
The team is among the beneficiaries of donations by the arts alliance.