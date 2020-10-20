After guiding his Woodland Park High School football team to a 21-23 win over Alamosa to open the 2020 season on Oct. 9, coach Joe Roskam earned state recognition.
He was named the Denver Broncos high school football coach of the week, which is selected in a partnership between the Colorado High School Activities Association and the NFL team.
In the Week 1 win, Mason Pyles completed 10 of 17 passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns to Tyler Baldus and Bryson Cox as Braden Roskam rushed 16 times for 86 yards and one TD.
“The expectation levels are high,” Coach Roskam told CHSAANow.com. Sometimes I would say that it’s fun, but it’s also challenging and that’s kind of the goal.”