A new chapter in Woodland Park High School football begins Friday, when the Panthers open their 2021 season at Basalt.
First-year coach Chad Drummond took over the team last spring, replacing Joe Roskam, who stepped down after 10 seasons.
“My biggest concern is our culture,” Drummond said. “I want to create a culture and environment that the kids want to be in.
“But I’m not here for a picnic. I want a winning result and I’m hoping to have a winning record.”
Drummond has challenged his players and coaching staff to improve each week.
“We’re trying to be the best program we can be for Week 1,” he said. “Our goal is to be 10% better for Week 2. If we do that every week, we will be 100% better than Week 1.”
In addition to being the head coach, Drummond will also serve as the defensive coordinator, a position he held under Roskam.
Drummond’s offensive coordinator is Steven Runte, who coached the defensive line under Roskam. The rest of the top tier coaching staff consists of Phil Pyles (special teams coordinator), Jess Larsen (running game coordinator) and Bo Pitts (running backs coordinator).
The offense will rely heavily on the running game. The Panthers will operate mostly out of the I-Formation and Wing T.
“Ground and pound,” Drummond said.
The Panthers were 2-4 during an abbreviated 2020 season. The majority of the starting skilled position players graduated, with the exception of quarterback Mason Pyles.
Last fall, Pyles played in all six games, completing 54 of 122 passes for 649 yards and six touchdowns. Pyles believes having a year under his belt as a starter has helped prepare him to be a better leader.
“A game is so much different than practice because everyone is coming at you instead of everyone easily going to their spots,” Pyles said. “Having that experience last year has helped me out so much.”
Pyles will be mostly handing off to senior running backs Caleb Graves, Andrew Harper and Everett Ellis and junior fullback Aiden Hernandez.
With just 40 players in the entire program, most key starters will see a lot of action on both sides of the ball.
“Since we’re going to be running the ball a lot, it means a lot of hustling and a lot of pulling and trapping,” said two-way lineman Adam Garner. “It should be really fun.”
Added senior two-way lineman JT Hatton: “We have some great running backs and I think we’re going to be a lot more successful running the ball than throwing it.”
One advantage Drummond and his coaching staff have over the 2020 squad was participating in a summer league and off-season conditioning. Last year’s team was limited due to COVID restrictions.
“The energy on the field and in the weight room was so much better,” Graves said. “Because of that, there is so much more expected of us. We’re all looking forward to playing a full season.”
Woodland Park plays in the Class 2A Tri-Peaks League with Manitou Springs, Lamar, La Junta and The Classical Academy.
TCA and Manitou Springs elected not play last fall, opting instead for the spring seasons. TCA was the 3A spring state runner-up while Manitou Springs won the spring 2A state title.
The Panthers will play just four of their nine regular season games at home this season. The first home contest is Week 3 against Berthoud on Sept. 10.
Woodland Park last qualified for the postseason in 2000. The Panthers last winning record was 2019, when they went 5-4.