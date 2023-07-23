The Woodland Park City Council on July 20 appointed Aaron Vassalotti as the interim city manager.

Vassalotti, who is currently serving as finance chief, stepped up and offered to take the position on the heels of Michael Lawson’s resignation. Council members first discussed the situation amongst themselves in the executive session and invited Vassalotti to attend as they negotiated between parties.

For nearly two years, Vassalotti has served as finance director for the City of Woodland Park, a role he will continue to fill alongside his new responsibilities as interim city manager. He is accustomed to wearing several hats, which should serve him well as his duties expand.

In addition to budgets, ledgers and audits, Vassalotti was recently promoted to administrative services director, overseeing information technology, fleet management, procurement and grants. He described his experience with the city as excellent, noting that he and his family have integrated into the city well.

“I hope to continue to provide continuity and leadership during this transition period and I look forward to it,” Vassalotti said at the city council meeting.

As interim city manager, Vassalotti will receive a 12% salary increase. However, that bump in pay is temporary and is only in effect while he serves in this interim capacity. The council will conduct a formal search in which it will identify candidates to consider for the position on a permanent basis, one that Vassalotti is expected to pursue.

Once the council selects a permanent candidate for the city manager position, there will be contract negotiations, explained Mayor Pro-tem Kellie Case.

“In the interim, we need somebody to serve in that role. And he seems to be the best suited and willing to take that on in addition to what he does,” she said.

Case previously served as the city’s finance director and treasurer from 1997 to 2014. She shared with the Courier that Vassalotti carries more responsibility than she did when she filled the position, calling him the best and most qualified person for that job since she vacated it.

“So, considering the responsibilities in that position, in addition to adding all the responsibility of the city manager, who all of the department heads report to, (it) will be a challenge but one I believe he can rise to,” said Case.

A motion was made to approve Vassalotti as interim city manager and it passed unanimously. Vassalotti will be sworn in for the role on Aug. 3 when Lawson will pass the torch.