WOODLAND PARK • Chief Chris Deisler of the Woodland Park Police Department shared these photos from the June 1 D.A.R.E. graduation ceremony at Gateway Elementary School and the June 3 ceremony at Columbine Elementary School in Woodland Park.
Diesler said the department is "very proud of these fifth graders" and School Resource Officers Manolo DeJesus (Gateway Elementary) and Dareen Traylor (Columbine Elementary" for their work.
D.A.R.E. stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education, a program taught in schools thorughout America and in more than 50 other countries that "envisions a world in which students everywhere are empowered to respect others and choose to lead lives free from violence, substance use, and other dangerous behaviors," states dare.org.