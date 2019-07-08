Clint Vahsholtz has always been known to save a little extra for race day. But the strategy of not trying to run his fastest qualifying time may have cost him a record-setting run up Pikes Peak Highway during the 97th run of the famed Hill Climb.
Had the Woodland Park native run a half-second faster in qualifying, he would have started ahead of Japan’s Daijiro Yoshihara on race day, thus avoiding a restart after Yoshihara blew his engine during his Hill Climb run.
Vahsholtz was more than halfway up the 12.42-mile course when Hill Climb officials pulled out the red flag, sending him back to the start line.
“When I got back down we had enough time to change tires and refuel during the red flag, but the car was running hotter than we would have liked,” Vahsholtz said. “When I went back up the second time my motor was just suffering. The car was really lazy in the W’s.”
Despite many challenges, Vahsholtz posted a blistering time of 9 minutes, 48.716 seconds in his 2014 McLaren 650S. But he fell 13 seconds short of his all-time best Hill Climb time.
“I don’t know if we would beat that time, but I think we could have been in the low 40s, maybe high 30s,” Vahsholtz said.
The race was marred by a series of red flags and delays forcing Vahsholtz to begin his second run up the mountain more than four hours later than planned.
“I was anticipating starting around 8:30 a.m.,” he said. “The temperature at the start line was in the low 60s, high 50s at that time. By the time I went up the second time it was 72 degrees at the start line. The entire week during practice we never ran the car up there when it was that warm.”
Vahsholtz’s son, Codie, completed his ninth run up Pikes Peak on a motorcycle about 90 minutes before Clint. However, Codie started more than three hours later than he anticipated and finished second in the Heavyweight Class behind Rennie Scaysbrook — a native of Australia who now lives in California — who set an all-time mark on a bike (9:44.963).
“I’m really bummed that Rennie got the record,” Codie said. “He’s not the most sincere guy about racing in general. But he does put it all out there on race day.”
He added, “He’s a great rider and he knows his stuff. He’s a test rider and rides all the newest bikes.”
Codie’s time of 10:03.908 was the best of his career, but he felt he could have been much faster.
“My practice times were projected around 9:40 to 9:45,” Codie said. “I had a couple mistakes on race day that I will learn from. You live and learn. I am the problem in not getting the results that we wanted. You couldn’t ask for a better team. My team was at least 50 percent better than every other team in the race.”
Codie said the delays on race day affected him.
“It gets in your head,” he said. “You start wondering what all the issues are.”
Codie started two spots ahead of Ducati teammate Carlin Dunne and was at the summit waiting for Dunne to arrive. But Dunne never reached the top, crashing his bike less than 100 yards from the finish line.
Dunne was on a record-setting pace at the time of his fatal crash. Three days after the race, Hill Climb officials announced that Dunne was on pace to finish his run up the mountain with an estimated time of 9:32 – a time that would have bettered Scaysbrook by 12 seconds.