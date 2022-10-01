The Woodland Park Farmers Market ended a successful season with cake.
Sept. 30 marked the end of the award-winning market’s 32nd year. It was a rebuilding year after COVID-19 and Market Manager Judy Crummet’s retirement after 30 years.
New Executive Director/Market Manager Sara Swart worked with a core group of six volunteers, including Teller County Farmers Market Association Vice President Joe Davis, and two young interns from Woodland Park High School.
Every Friday from June through September, hundreds came to Memorial Park to browse, buy and listen to live music. Their kids (and dogs) waded and played.
At the height of the season, 77 vendors offered everything from fresh produce and baked goods to pots and pans. Some vendors came when their fruits were in season; others stayed the entire summer.
They sold mushrooms, pet treats, salsa, honey, teas, salves and ointments, infused vinegar and cheese – both French and Wisconsin. There were also food trucks and beverage vendors.
Young entrepreneurs made signs and cotton candy on the spot or sold baked goods, jewelry, and other handmade items. Vendors provided information about health, first responders, plant and garden care, and real estate.
Sept. 30 was the last market of the season, but not of the year. There will be an indoor market on Nov. 19 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center.