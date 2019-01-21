A statement issued by Judy Crummett, Woodland Park Farmers Market manager, clarifies a suggestion made by the board president, Steve Storrs, that the market could be held, with the right conditions, in Woodland Station.
Storrs spoke Jan. 8 at the meeting of the Downtown Development Authority, which owns the land. However, Storrs tempered his suggestion by stating that the land would only be suitable if the DDA would construct a multi-use building or initiated designated open space.
At a subsequent meeting Jan. 9 of the DDA and the city council, one of the members mentioned Storrs’ statements of the day before, raising the idea as a possibility. The story of that meeting was reported in the Jan. 16 Courier.
“The market has no plans to move this summer,” Crummett wrote in an email to the Courier. “Memorial Park is a wonderful market site, and we are extremely grateful to the city for letting us be there.”
Crummett continued. “Steve grew up and went to school in Woodland Park, and he really wants to see Mr. Bergstrom’s legacy honored by letting that area be used for the community,” she wrote, referring to land once owned by the late Bert Bergstrom. “Of course, there is ample visibility from Highway 24, which is wonderful for any event.”
With the market’s current location off busy U.S. 24, some lamented the lack of signage for Memorial Park, Crummett wrote, as part of her statement.
“However, there is currently no infrastructure in the Bergstrom Park area which would allow us to move the market there,” she wrote. “Without power, water and engineering, and adequate planning for parking and traffic control, the project would not be possible at this point, as far as we are concerned.”