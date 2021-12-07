Just before Thanksgiving, Woodland Park Farmers Market Board Members Joe Davis and Steve Storrs drove to Monte Vista to purchase one ton of Russet potatoes from the Monte Vista Potato Growers Association.
They then delivered the potatoes to the Little Chapel Food Pantry in Divide, the Aspen Mine Center Community of Caring in Cripple Creek, Community Partnership Family Resource Center in Woodland Park, Community Cupboard of Woodland Park, and the Woodland Park Senior Center.
Farmers Market board members and volunteers also collected recipes using potatoes to give to those who receive the bags of potatoes.
“This is exactly what a Farmers Market should do — get healthy, fresh produce into the hands of people, especially those in need,” Davis said.
The Woodland Park Farmers Market board thanks its many sponsors for making this donation possible, including UCHealth, United Country Timberline Realty, CORE Electric Cooperative, Coldwell Banker 1st Choice Realty, Edward Jones, and the City of Woodland Park.