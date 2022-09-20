Four members of a family from Woodland Park committed themselves to memorizing one of the books of the Bible over the past year — and their work paid off in the form of their second national championship.
The Brookbank family team, consisting of Rachel, Josiah, Hadassah and Caleb, emerged victorious after three and a half days of competition in the Assemblies of God Teen Bible Quiz National Finals, held July 4-8 in Palm Springs, California.
The family, coached by their father Brian, took part in 31 quick-recall games, formatted similarly to academic quiz bowls held in high and middle schools. The game is based on the original version of what’s now called “Capital One College Bowl,” which originated on radio in the 1950s and later moved to network television. Though the ministry is sponsored by the Assemblies of God denomination, it is open to those in other denominations and non-denominational churches as well.
Over the years, all 11 Brookbank children have taken part in Bible Quiz, which is open to students in grades six through 12. They have competed in and won many invitational tournaments across the country as well as multiple appearances at the National Finals. The 2019 edition marked the first time that they have taken home the top prize, which includes college scholarship money for each of the players.
The Brookbank team fell behind early, losing two games in the first 10 rounds of round-robin play, but they then went on an amazing streak to win their final 21 straight games. And they had to — they were neck and neck with teams from New York, Chicago, Dallas and Missouri, and needed to win the last game to secure the championship.
Rachel Brookbank was named Female Quizzer of the Year, finishing third in the overall individual quizzer standings, fourth in the One-on-One competition, and, of course, leading her team to the National Championship. She and her brothers and sisters all memorized the entire gospel of Matthew — 1,076 verses and 18,346 words — and quoted it aloud in its entirety, earning additional awards in the process.
With Rachel out of action after graduating high school, the remaining siblings are already preparing for competition in the 2022-2023 season over First and Second Thessalonians, First and Second Timothy, Titus, and First, Second and Third John.
The family attends New Life Church in Colorado Springs. Their mother, Pam, has also served as a game official for many years, and was a quizmaster at the National Finals.
For more information about Bible Quiz, contact Brian Brookbank at Brianbrookbank@msn.com.
Robert Carter is a longtime quizmaster and official at all levels of Assemblies of God Teen and Junior Bible Quiz.