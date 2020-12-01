Founder and sole owner of Peak Internet, Jayson Baker sold the Woodland Park company in October for an undisclosed amount to FORETHOUGHT.net, a Colorado internet service provider.
A Woodland Park resident, Baker started the company in 2002 when he was 17. He began by providing wireless web connection as an alternative to Qwest DSL service.
Within a year, Baker expanded the company to provide voice-over internet phone service.
“Peak Internet was the first broadband provider in Teller County and now covers 85% of the county with wireless,” he said. “Over the years, we have installed 15,000 customers.”
Looking beyond his hometown, Baker brought the company’s wireless service to Colorado Springs in 2003.
Ten years later, Peak Internet built a fiber optic network through Woodland Park and west along U.S. 24 to Summit Elementary School in Divide.
“We did a trial deployment of fiber in 2011,” Baker said. “Before I left the company, Peak Internet got a grant to build fiber in other parts of Divide.”
In 2014, Peak Internet received national recognition and was named one of Colorado Companies to Watch. A year later, Baker was named One of the Top 25 Most Influential Young Professionals in Colorado by ColoradoBiz magazine.
In 2017, Peak Internet deployed its LTE (Long Term Evolution) network. “The service no longer requires line-of-sight to a tower and allows us to offer faster service to people in the outlying areas of Teller County,” he said.
In 2018, Peak Internet, a $3 million company, was named by Inc. magazine as one of the fastest-growing companies in America. “We’ve been extremely busy, especially in the last three or four years,” he said. “Every month we’re hiring new people, installing hundreds of new customers every couple of weeks.”
Over the years, the company sponsored several local events and donated to numerous nonprofit organizations.
Peak Internet has 28 full-time employees who receive comprehensive benefits. “It’s time for somebody new to come along and take the company to the next level,” Baker said.
Retired at the age of 35, Baker says he plans to help his wife, Katie, raise their three boys, Max, 6, Maverick, 3, and Maddox, 1, with another sibling expected in April.
“The sale is going to be good for our community and for our customers,” he said.