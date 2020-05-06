Classes for Teller County students learning English as a Second Language have been put on hold during COVID-19 restrictions.
Students hail from Peru, Nigeria, Ecuador, Mexico, Germany, China and Japan.
Bonita Miller and Emelia Paul conduct the Adult ESL Program Conversational English Group classes at the Woodland Park Public Library. When the library closed with the stay-at-home order, they attempted to transition the classes online but found it didn't work well.
“There’s just such a steep learning curve,” Miller said, adding, "Most of the students work in restaurants, lumber yards or schools, where they do cooking, cleaning and monitoring during recess. Some work two and three jobs," Miller said.
While there is still a possibility for learning English at home via remote learning, it depends on a face-to-face meeting when the library opens. “I can give directions and they’ll be able to access the different activities, including a video,” Miller said. “I want to try to do something through the computers but I need to support them in how they access the information.”
Fluent in Spanish, Paul, at times, will translate for the Spanish speakers in the class. “I try to get them to figure things out as much as possible. But sometimes, just to keep them engaged, I will translate,” she said. “The classes are a little bit of the immersion method, conversational.”
Miller and Paul won the Education Award that's part of the annual Teller County Cares Awards, however, the ceremony has been postponed due the pandemic. The awards highlight the work of volunteers whose work is chiefly behind the scenes. Miller and Paul are both retired university professors.
Jennie Darrah, adult services librarian for Rampart Range Library District, with branches in Woodland Park and Florissant, nominated Miller and Paul for the award.
“These women deserve to be honored because they have been out on so many cold and snowy nights and early-morning gatherings for new students,” Darrah wrote on the nomination form. “I’m not sure if anyone else is providing the same service in Teller County.”
Granted, the students' native languages are varied and neither teacher speaks all of them. “When you teach English, actually it’s better if you don’t speak their language because if you do, they speak with you in their first language,” Miller said. “You have to make your speech so understandable, so you use pictures, download PowerPoints that have pictures of food, have the students say the word and put it in a sentence.”
The teachers plan to resume the classes in person when the world, including Teller County, reopens.
“The program is for adults in the community who want to be able to speak more clearly, to be understood and get better jobs,” Paul said.
Information about the ESL program can be found at rampart.colibraries.org.