Presented with the 2020 Teller County Leadership Award, Don Angell, director of the Office of Emergency Management, gave credit to others.
“I thank you all for your support and that’s what it takes,” he said. “We’re a team. One person can’t do it. Thank you.”
Angell had been on the job not quite a year when the coronavirus pandemic hit the world in March and he was tapped to lead the county’s response. A few weeks into the shutdown, with cases of COVID-19 increasing, Angell launched a surge hospital that could handle up to 150 cases.
To help with the overload, Angell hired Becky Frank as his deputy.
“You are one of the faster people I’ve ever met,” said Sheryl Decker, the county administrator speaking at the commissioners’ meeting Jan. 12. “You are an extremely valuable member of our team and I can’t imagine where we’d be without you.”
Angell led the county and the citizens through uncharted waters, said County Commissioner Norm Steen, who credited Angell with keeping the citizens safe and the businesses open after the initial two months of shutdown. “All the things that matter to Teller County, Don, you led us through,” Steen said.
Commissioner Bob Campbell added. “This type of position takes getting out in front of the situation. This gentleman can be aggressive and handle what needs to happen and the county and citizens are better off for it.”
Commissioner Marc Dettenrieder, agreed: “We don’t give this award every year,” he said. “Really impressive work, Don.”