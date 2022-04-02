Signature verification, ballots collected and processed by two people at all times, in Woodland Park the all-mail election results are air-tight.
The judges begin by collecting the ballots from the drop boxes outside city hall or from the post office in Woodland Park.
“We bring the ballots inside where they are dated, stamped, alphabetized and put in batches of 50,” said Gerry Holcroft, one of seven election judges. “We count how many come from each location and track it on a sheet.”
The system is secure, ensured by the fact that two people work together every step of the way. In an orchestrated process, two judges do a computer check to match each voter’s signature to the one on the Secretary of State’s data base. “I volunteered to be a judge, because all this talk around the country about fraud, I wanted to see for myself how that’s even possible,” said Teri Baldwin. “I’m telling you, it’s not possible here.”
Baldwin explained. “One person opens, the other takes the ballot out, another takes the tab off the top we count the envelopes, count the ballots, count the tabs, count everything,” she said.
Holcroft confirms. “Two years ago we had a tie between two council members and had to do a recount which came out exactly the same,” she said. To settle that election, Noel Sawyer and John Schafer drew from a deck of cards — Sawyer won.
There are checks and balances and rechecks of checks and balances, Baldwin said.
As ballots slowly come in each day, when the judges leave for the evening, they lock the ballots in fireproof sealed containers and store them in a locked room in city hall. “And it takes two people to go back in the room,” Baldwin said.
On election day, April 5, the judges will take all the ballots and put them into the counting machine. To ensure accuracy, the judges put 100 test ballots into the counter while hand-counting the same number. The results were the same.
The exercise was just a test. “You can’t hand count all of them,” Holcroft said.
If someone overvotes, the machine will reject the ballot. Overvoting happens when a voter fails to follow directions such as “Vote for not more than one,” for instance. “The ballot will reject only that race, not the whole ballot,” said Shirley Douthit, the lead election judge.
As of April 1, 23% of the mailed ballots had been received at City Hall, said city clerk Suzanne LeClercq.