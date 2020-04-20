In a time when small businesses in Woodland Park are either closing, temporarily, or relying on customer loyalty for the pick-up/delivery option, many owners are holding out hope for better days.
At Mountain View – Yogurt Plus, the news is uplifting. With modifications to the business-as-usual model, the owners allow people to come in but only if they stay six feet apart.
Everything, samples, cones and topping bar, is done by glove – for customers and staff alike, said Craig Stalnaker, who owns the shop with his wife, Carolyn. “Fortunately, the community is supporting us.”
Customers include regulars as well as few tourists. “I’ve put together a little visitor handout with ideas for the tourists,” Stalnaker said.
Along with the yogurt, the shop specializes in sandwiches, which are available for pick-up. “We put gloves on when they hand us a credit card. So people come in, grab their food and go,” he said. “Our Philadelphia cheesesteaks are going very well, so no complaints.”
While Tammy Whittle is still employed as the store manager, the Stalnakers laid off the high-school students during the stay-at-home mandate.
At A.J’s Pizza in Gold Hill Square South, business is pretty good, said Rodney Lyon, manager. “A lot of people are picking up pizzas,” he said. “Many of them are using the coupon in The Courier for 20% off. But we could always do better.”
At Judge’s Char Grill, Fernando Morales speaks for many. “I hope this thing gets over soon,” he said.
However, Judge’s continues to offer pick-up and delivery, with daily specials posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page. But some days are better than others, Morales said.
On the plus side, seven jobs are intact. “I don’t want to lay off my employees,” he said.
At the Donut Mill, a Woodland Park landmark, business is on and off, said Kylee Newsome, an employee. For those customers who count on the shop for apple fritters, for instance, biscuits and gravy along with the burritos, it’s all good news. “We have a lot of orders; people call in or come in — if there’s nobody else in here,” Newsome said.
At the Swiss Chalet, head chef/manager Matthew Maher is turning out gourmet meals to go, at least four or five a night. “Any other time that wouldn’t be anything to get excited about, but we’re grateful,” Maher said.
Maher has scaled down the choices. “We still offer a fairly robust menu,” he said.
Among the options is a family meal package that includes salad, roll and dessert. Among the selections are jaeger schnitzel and pork chops with rosemary. “At $25 it’s the best deal you’ll ever have at the Swiss!” Maher said.
While the restaurant, whose owner is Neil Levy, has had to furlough wait staff, Maher is keeping four employees in the kitchen. “Unfortunately, cutting costs is a big part of survival,” Maher said. “The nice thing is that we’re saving 100% of the tips for the guys in the kitchen.”
“The Swiss” had 70 orders for Easter dinner to take out. “I’m pretty happy with that,” Maher said.
While bucking the trend of restaurants shutting down, Maher is counting on the restaurant’s reputation to counteract the economic impact of the coronavirus. “We’re fighting,” he said.
The closure of Carmen’s Tapas in Gold Hill Square North is a loss that bears social as well as financial consequences.
“The social aspect is phenomenal. Friday and Saturday nights, the bar was packed; everybody knew everybody,” said Carlos Macis, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Carmen Aurand. “We got lucky and built something we had a dream about.”
After two weeks of offering pick-up and delivery services, the couple closed the business — they hope temporarily.
“Some of our great loyal customers tried to support us through this,” he said. “They’ve picked up orders, they’re super people.”
With the governor’s order to stay-at-home, probably through April, Carmen’s priorities have changed. Along with providing food for their employees, Macis and Aurand are taking food to the senior center. “Maybe we can help at least a few people,” he said.
Along with the worry about the future of the restaurant, the couple faces rent payments at a time when no money is coming in. “We don’t know what the future is but we certainly can’t pay rent for three months, like the landlord is expecting, and survive,” he said. “We just don’t know.”
The worry is tangible. “It’s horribly disappointing to think that this might just come to an end right now,” he said. “The future is tough for everybody. Every day seems to be completely different. But right now, health is invaluable.”
Yet Macis and Aurand gleam a glimmer of hope. “We have a food trailer, too,” he said. “We’re already looking to summer and hopefully some of these events will still happen. We’re just hanging on.”