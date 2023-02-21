WOODLAND PARK • As investors move forward on the preliminary work for the Tava House restaurant and culinary school in Woodland Station, each step inches the development along.

While the Downtown Development Authority owns the property, Mayor Hilary LaBarre and the city council have the ultimate authority to approve the project.

“The DDA can approve the project in its current form and then send it on the city council,” said DDA chair Tony Perry, speaking at the Feb. 7 meeting. “There are agreements that have to be done to be sure that we protect the city.”

The group, led by Derek Waggoner, has agreed to pay $800,000 cash for the 6.63-acre property.

Next up for the project are traffic and environmental studies, said Mark Weaver, investor and project manager, who gives monthly updates to the DDA board.

The board voted to split the cost with Tava of the environmental study by Matrix Environmental Services, which did the first study in 2009. Rather than pay in cash, the board voted to reduce the purchase price by $38,900, its 50% share.

DDA board member Jerry Good voted no, citing the fact that the buyer should know that the development would require an environmental study as part of the sale package.

“I hear what Jerry is saying but I also feel that we are responsible for having this test done so that it doesn’t affect somebody else in the future,” said DDA Vice Chair Jon Gemelke.

Board member Matt McCracken agreed. “I think it’s our job to encourage developers,” he said.

Board member David Mijares, who shares his technical expertise as civil engineer with the board, recused himself. Board member Arden Weatherford was absent. Board members Al Born, Rebecca Anderson and Rusty Neal voted yes, along with Perry and McCracken.

In voting no, in addition to his buyer-beware position, Good cited his ongoing concern with Mijares’ role as a board member as well as a civil engineer.

Mijares defended his position. “I have stated that I am the civil engineer for the project, and I am going to continue to advise the board on technical aspects. You will notice in my comments I did not state whether the bores (holes) should be pro or con. And I will continue to recuse myself from any vote on the project,” Mijares said.

Perry addressed Good’s ongoing concerns about conflict-of-interest issues with Mijares and Weatherford, who owns property in the adjacent overlay district.

“For the point, Mr. Good, for the next meeting I would like you to draft a statement that we could put on the record, so we won’t have to continue to revisit this, because both Mr, Weatherford and Mr. Mijares have been recusing themselves appropriately,” Perry said. “But I like hearing from a technical expert on this project and will continue to hear from Mr. Mijares because he adds great value to our knowledge.”

In the past, Perry has stated that the portion of tax-increment-financing reimbursements that takes away money from Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District would be refunded, with the board’s approval. However, in his report Feb. 7, Perry added that all five special districts would have to agree to the proposal and would report on the results in a follow-up.