Typically a developer, architect or their representative present concept plans to the Woodland Park Downtown Development Authority.
Last week, something out of the norm happened. Tanner Coy, DDA treasurer, introduced a plan for a multi-use development in Woodland Station to be constructed in three phases. There were no developers or representatives present.
Later in the meeting, DDA chair Merry Jo Larsen identified Mike Williams as the developer.
More than a year ago, George Christian appeared before the board to report that a developer, Williams, was interested in Lot 2 of the DDA’s property in Woodland Station. Williams has never appeared before the board and Christian hasn’t been back since then.
In the meantime, Coy reported that the developer plans to begin the project with a 40-foot structure, two entertainment venues, a few short-term rentals, an amphitheater and open space.
“The architectural styles are fairly rustic, mountain/western,” Coy said. “The developers are optimistic that a groundbreaking this fall is possible.”
From the audience, the city’s planning director, Sally Riley, spoke up. “I’m curious if the developer has a team that has put together anything for an architect, engineer or financing for the development,” she said. “Just trying to make groundbreaking by fall is an ambitious schedule. Typically, the city meets with developers when they present a concept plan.”
Noel Sawyer, city council liaison to the DDA board, suggested that Williams invite the board to do a walk-through of the property and include the city’s planning commission.
Larsen agreed. “In regard to that, Tanner, you have talked to Michael Williams about coming out to meet with us?” she said. “We want to shake hands and talk to people. Is he planning to do that relatively soon?”
Coy said he would schedule a meeting.
Arden Weatherford, who won a lawsuit against the DDA charging breach of contract over his proposal for a beer garden on Lot 2, balked. “The emperor has no clothes. As part of the previous discussions, I signed a non-disclosure agreement regarding Mike Williams’ business. Without disclosing his business or business model, I can say it was communicated clearly and directly to me that Williams was ‘happy to come to the party, but he was not going to host the party.’ Translation: he would take a free lot, but was not going to develop the land. This is another case of the DDA being coy with information to manipulate public perception.”
Kellie Case, city councilwoman and former city liaison to the DDA, said in an email to The Courier, “I think it’s time the planning department takes the lead in evaluating and guiding potential developers going forward. There needs to be a partnership with the city in order for a developer to be successful. And planning needs to be involved.”