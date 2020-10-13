With revised plans for Woodland Station, the proposed development by Mike Williams and George Christian remains in flux.
In a report to the Downtown Development Authority Oct. 6, DDA treasurer Tanner Coy reported that the partners have proposed a mixed-use development, rather than a restaurant, on the southern portion of Woodland Station.
“If they decide to go that route, the residential units would be relatively short-term rentals or longer-term residential units for rent,” Coy said.
The revision expands on the village concept of the initial proposal and the developers are moving forward to negotiate terms to put the land under contract, Coy added. According to Coy’s financial report, the 10-acre site is valued at $1,060,194.
Coy noted that one of the partners in the proposed development had recently sold a piece of real estate with the intention of reinvesting the profits within a short time.
Elijah Murphy emphasized that the major cost of the development would be the traffic study with the Colorado Department of Transportation. “CDOT does not do traffic studies unless they are monitoring a highway for adjusting speed limits,” said Sally Riley, the City of Woodland Park planning director. “The developers have to hire a traffic engineer to do their own studies.”
The traffic study must be based on the development, Riley said. “And they (the developers) have not turned in what their occupancy is, what the details are and it’s a moving target for different uses,” Riley said. “So, until they can nail down exactly what their uses are, a traffic engineer is not going to be able to convert that into trips and the impact on the highway.”
The development plans do not include Lot 2, the most valuable portion of the land, Coy said.
However, as the project moves forward, Coy proposed that the DDA become less involved with the architectural and landscaping details. “That our role become primarily negotiating an agreement which will put some pretty hard lines on paper, in terms of schedule, performance and what the requirements are,” Coy said. “The rubber is really going to hit the road. Or not.”
Before finalizing the details, DDA chairwoman Merry Jo Larsen suggested that the board meet with Arden Weatherford, who owns the adjacent property. Weatherford sued the DDA which was ordered in December 2018 to pay Weatherford court fees and others expenses related to the lawsuit. The expenses amounted to more than $162,000.