If all goes according to plan, the public can expect to see the opening of Tava House restaurant, steakhouse, tap room and culinary school in Woodland Station in October 2024.
Last month, the Woodland Park Downtown Development Authority approved the project, led by Derek Waggoner and local investors to buy and develop the 6.3 acres in Woodland Station.
The decision was based, in part, on a cash offer of $800,000 and the fact that the project would begin with the commercial component of the mixed-use development.
“We want to proceed with the commercial portion as fast as we can,” said Mark Weaver, a Woodland Park Realtor and investor in the development, speaking at the DDA meeting last week. “We have time pressures to start construction on Tava.”
Once the commercial part takes off, the investors expect to begin the residential piece on the southern part of the property, Weaver said. The investors have partnered with David Weekley Homes to build 60 housing units, for an estimated $20 million project.
But as a source of sales-tax revenue for the city, the commercial component is key.
“I’m confident that the commercial part you discussed will come online, but the residential may take several years,” said Tony Perry, DDA chair. “But I think that timeline for the Tava is important.”
Along with the Tava House restaurant, development plans include a climbing gym and space for retail shops. According to paperwork provided by the investor group, the commercial part of the development is roughly estimated at $8.4 million.
The project is a collaboration of the DDA, the city of Woodland Park, the investors, architects and engineers to design a master plan for the development, Weaver said.
“The main thing here, with the development agreement, is that we make sure we protect the city,” Perry said.
In choosing the project last month over a proposal by Mike Williams-Forgeworks, the DDA agreed that the Waggoner development was less risky, due to the cash offer.
The land purchase by the Waggoner investment group includes a Cog Railway car, a donation to the DDA from Duane Carter, in memory of his late wife, Myrna. Merry Jo Larsen, past DDA chair, helped secure the donation.
In the first of his “homework” assignments, Perry asked Jon Gemelke to reach out to Larsen to discuss a proposal to donate the car to the Ute Pass Historical Society. “The car is a memorial, so we need to be very sensitive of that,” Perry said.
To help pursue possible grant opportunities, Perry tapped Rebecca Ruddell, DDA treasurer. Among them is the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.
A suggestion by Perry could possibly affect ever resident within the local fire district. “We are working with the city to find ways to return money to Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District,” he said. “I believe there are pathways to do that.”
Perry appealed to the board to return in October with strategies that might facilitate returning money.
Currently, the mill levies paid by businesses within the DDA district contribute to the authority’s budget.
As a result, special districts such as NETCO are deprived of mill-levy funds.
In other business, Perry announced that the DDA board will participate in a conflict-of-interest training to be presented at its Oct. 4 meeting which begins at 7:30 a.m. in City Council chambers.