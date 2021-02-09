After having counted on a proposed mixed-use development in Woodland Station, the Woodland Park Downtown Development Authority did a reality check at the meeting Feb. 2.
“It may seem obvious that we’ve made little or no progress in quite some time,” said Tanner Coy, the board’s treasurer. “That is disappointing and seems to be a recurring trend in our efforts to develop Woodland Station.”
While the project had seemed like a go, Coy suggested that the coronavirus no doubt had an effect on the proposal by Mike Williams. “We have been under some strange unprecedented circumstances that have affected all of us, particularly in the food service industry, such as Mike Williams,’” he said, referring to yogurt shops Williams owns in the South. “But I do retain some open-mindedness in dealing with him.”
However, Coy acknowledged that the 10-acre property in the center of downtown requires significant infrastructure costs.
“We know we’re looking at major drainage, access and road improvements that become an insurmountable barrier to anyone looking at a small part of the property,” Coy said.
Al Born suggested abandoning the idea of selling the property in one piece. “I’m frustrated because we’ve had 20 years of nothing but lots of promises,” Born said. “And Mike Williams is another promise that isn’t coming to any kind of fruition.”
Reached by phone in late January, Williams said the project is still in the study phase.
At the end of the two-hour meeting, the board agreed to task Born with finding a commercial broker to look at selling the property.