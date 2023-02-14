WOODLAND PARK • Along with finalizing details to develop Woodland Station with a multi-use project by the Tava Group, the Downtown Development Authority is posting documents for view by the public.

“In the last couple of weeks we’ve had two CORA (Colorado Open Records Act) requests from former DDA treasurer (Tanner) Coy,” said Tony Perry, DDA chair, speaking at the Feb. 7 meeting.

The first request was to provide a list of all tax-increment financing payments the authority approved in 2022. The second was for city finance software for specific accounts.

To answer Coy’s requests, Perry reported that the DDA made the documents public by posting them on the city website, city-woodlandpark.org/DocumentCenter/Index/238.

The requests are the first the board has received. “I want to be very clear; we are a volunteer board and have spent a ton of time working on process, on clarity and getting organized and more aligned with the city,” Perry said. “The previous board did not trust the city, but that is not this board’s position.”

For Rusty Neal, the city’s liaison to the DDA, the requests brought up a separate issue — missing documents from 2016.

The documents, he said, refer to a lawsuit filed against the then-DDA board. In 2016. Arden Weatherford (who is now a board member) charged the previous board with breach of contract over development of a beer garden on Lot 2 in Woodland Station. In September 2018, Judge Gregory Lyman found the DDA had indeed breached the contract and ordered the DDA to pay Weatherford $161,575.33.

“The documents belong to the DDA; they are attorney-client privileged documents; they should, in fact, in my opinion, be turned over to the DDA,” Neal said.

In seeking the return of the documents, Neal expressed concern about the possibility of future lawsuits. “Should future CORA requests come in about the lawsuit, we have nothing,” Neal said. “It’s like it never existed, in what was turned over to us.”

Perry replied, “Our job as the current DDA and previous DDA is to make sure we are doing a good job for the public. That would mean that we have all the documents to make available to the public. So I agree in principle.”

Neal added, “I just don’t want to have a lawsuit filed against me specifically. As the secretary, I’m supposed to have all those documents. Confidential material, I understand, will not be posted because of client-attorney privilege.”

While the current board, Neal said, is trying to focus on the present, the recent CORA requests have Neal concerned about the past and his personal liability.

Perry acknowledged that with gaps in the documents, the current board could be held liable.

Board Treasurer Rebecca Anderson also expressed concern. “I agree with Mr. Neal. I’m up here volunteering and giving my time because I care about the city; I’m a businesswoman in town,” she said. “I do not feel that because people in the past are being difficult and not being transparent the public is being served. Those things have to be resolved.”

Perry added, “I would ask that all previous and and current board members collaborate on doing the best job possible for the public. That includes shoring up our public records to make sure the public is protected.”