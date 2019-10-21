A discussion about whether the Woodland Park Downtown Development Authority would accept a gift of a train car from the Manitou Cog Railway led to a deeper question about the authority’s goals.
The car would be installed on tracks in Woodland Station, near the metal stagecoach.
Merry Jo Larsen, DDA chair, called a special meeting on the issue Oct. 15.
Board member Ellen Carrick asked about the cost of hauling and installing a “free” train car in Woodland Station. Board member Tanner Coy estimated the costs to be upward of $20,000. He noted the DDA board has $36,000 in reserves.
While the board was mostly in favor of accepting the car, if offered, Al Born objected on the grounds that the car does not fit the city’s Western/mountain theme. Elijah Murphy was on the fence. “I’m am ambivalent about it,” he said.
However, from the audience, city councilman Noel Sawyer said, “We really have to go out and talk to the community — there was a backlash with the stagecoach,” he said, referring to objections to the DDA spending $9,000 on the piece.
He added, “What is the mission of the DDA? Is it to bring people to Woodland Park or bettering the business community? Is this a need or a want? Why is The Broadmoor (owner of the Cog Railway) giving it away for free?”
The car is available because The Broadmoor is redoing the railway, with new cars and tracks.
Sawyer urged the board to consider the cost of transport. “I guarantee it’s going to cost more than $20,000 and that’s going to kill your reserve,” Sawyer said.
Developers George Christian and Michael Williams, who have proposed a multi-use development for Woodland Station, have expressed interest to Larsen in acquiring the train car.
“If they are really interested and have a plan I think it would be great,” Sawyer said. “But remember it is not the mission of the DDA to buy train cars ... (or to) create a bunch of trinkets sitting in Woodland Station. What could happen next?”
Since the issue is all conjecture, the board agreed to mull over the decision in a subsequent public meeting.