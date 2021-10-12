In addition to hearing a presentation by developer Mike Williams, the Woodland Park Downtown Development Authority scheduled an agenda item Oct. 5 to discuss its attorneys.
“I’d like to make a motion to formally terminate the legal relationship with Paul Benedetti and David Neville with a legal letter of termination,” said Rusty Neal, the city council’s liaison to the DDA.
Neal was responding to questions posed by DDA board member Arden Weatherford about the lack of signed contracts with either attorney. “What happened to David Neville? Did he quit? Did you fire him?” he said.
Tony Perry added, “I prefer to do business in a professional manner. I’ve been thinking for quite a while that we need to seriously consider looking for a different attorney. We should have a contract and clear lines of communication.”
Merry Jo Larsen, the DDA chair, said Neville was hired to represent the board in a lawsuit filed by in 2016, in which he charged the board with breach of contract over his then-proposed beer garden in Lot 2 in Woodland Station.
The case was never settled, and went all the way through trial, according to Weatherford. The judge found that the DDA had indeed breached the contract and ordered the board to pay $161,575.33, Weatherford told The Courier when interviewed for a previous article.
Weatherford laid the blame for the DDA’s loss to Benedetti, who advised the board to fight the lawsuit and hire Neville.
“I don’t think this board has been represented well over the years,” Weatherford said. “I would suggest we start fresh on this and a lot of other things. There are plenty of attorneys out there.”
Perry agreed. “Benedetti should have warned the DDA that fighting the lawsuit was putting the board’s finances at risk,” he said.
In support of his motion to terminate the attorneys, Neal revealed that Benedetti had recently sent an email to city attorney Nina Williams and copied Larsen. “Paul Benedetti has rendered emails that are so factually incorrect to a city council member that I had to engage a city attorney to correct him on his interpretation of the law,” Neal said.
After the meeting, Neal sent copies of Benedetti’s email to all DDA members, with a copy to The Courier. In a sentence about the litigation, Benedetti includes the phrase: “the beer garden plaintiff (who lost the case) … Mr. Neal seemed to think the DDA was wrong for following my advice — although it seems a final judicial ruling should be explanation enough.”
However, in the court documents obtained by The Courier, Judge Gregory Lyman states: “Defendant (the DDA) breached its obligations under the agreement by failing to ever plat Lot 2. Lot 2 could never be re-platted as contemplated in the agreement without Defendant (DDA) complying with this most basic of its obligations thereunder,” states the ruling.
Another court document states: “It is hereby ordered that judgment shall enter in favor of Woodland Park Beer Garden, LLC and against Woodland Park, Colorado Downtown Development Authority.”
The board declined to second Neal’s motion to terminate the attorneys.