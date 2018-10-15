After losing the lawsuit in a decision released Sept. 27 by Judge Gregory Lyman, the Downtown Development Authority gave itself kudos for its successes in fostering development downtown.
In some respects, the DDA considers the lawsuit a win because the board kept the land in the center of town known as Woodland Station. In a prepared letter, DDA chair Merry Jo Larsen, read, in part during a meeting last week: “The court found in favor of the DDA on the plaintiff’s claim for breach of contract/specific performance and refused to order the DDA to convey Lot 2 of Woodland Station to the plaintiff.”
The court found that removal of the propane tanks on the Amerigas parcel by plaintiff had increased the value of the DDA property by $127,000, Larsen read from the letter.
“The court awarded some miscellaneous damages to plaintiff in addition to the $127,000 for a total judgment of $133,586.54.”
Court documents say that neither party breached any duty of good faith or fair dealing owed to the other and both parties were “represented aggressively, thoroughly and competently, Larsen stated.
Therefore, it’s all about the future. “The court has decided the DDA can move on and focus our efforts on the development of Woodland Station and other properties in the downtown,” she said. “I would request that Mayor Levy read this letter at the next council meeting.”
After reading the letter, Larsen referred to the court document which states that Weatherford alleged damages of nearly $250,000, plus costs, attorney fees and interest.
According to the document, Weatherford may submit a bill of costs within 15 days from the order, and the DDA will have 15 days to file its objections. Weatherford will have five days to file a response.
Until the appeal of costs is settled the DDA board has been advised by the attorney to give no public comment regarding the lawsuit, Larsen said.
After expressing gratitude that the suit is over and the decision final, Larsen read a statement, which included praise for the DDA’s accomplishments: “We look forward to finalizing the case and and focusing our full attention on the downtown district, which is thriving more now than it has in many years,” she said.
Weatherford commented on Larsen’s statements. “Merry Jo Larsen’s comment that, ‘The court has decided the DDA can move on and focus our efforts on the development of Woodland Station,’ is delusional. The court found the DDA breached the contract to develop at Woodland Station. It’s also disingenuous.
“Evidence used at trial included a tape of a 2015 DDA meeting where Merry Jo repeatedly tried to get us to move the mixed-use building out of Woodland Station and put it ‘somewhere else in town.’ Woodland Station was meant to benefit everyone in Woodland Park, not a coterie of business owners on the north side of the highway fearful of change or competition. The City should take Woodland Station back from the DDA and put it up for sale. We would happily bid against others in that process.”
