The impacts of the Tava House developers withdrawing their application to build Tava House in Woodland Station are significant.
Derek Waggoner and Mark Weaver earlier this month changed their plans for the restaurant/bar planned for the centrally-located Woodland Station property owned by the Woodland Park Downtown Development Authority.
For the DDA, the developers’ plan to move construction to another site means the entirety of the property-tax revenue from the Tava House will go to the city as well as the special taxing districts such as the fire department, the library and the ambulance service.
After months of working toward gaining approval to build the Tava House in Woodland Station, Waggoner and Weaver gave up and bought three acres in Paradise Estates adjacent to Natural Grocers at the east end of the city — and out of the DDA district.
Tony Perry, president of Park State Bank & Trust, and a frequent critic of the DDA, commented, “The Tava House team is professional and serious about bringing a new amenity and business to our community. They have high business acumen and a track record for taking projects across the finish line.
“Observing proceedings over the past four months, I saw the Tava House team take a leadership role in collaborating with the other developers and adjacent property owner to create something special in the heart of town.”
The DDA board has initiated tourist attractions on Woodland Station, with a stagecoach sculpture and recently, a the installation of car from the Manitou Springs Cog Railway.
Perry is not on board with the train car. “Most disturbing is that the board was clearly excited about the cog railroad car, but only showed a tepid interest in the Tava House update, which included a highly acclaimed chef (Victor Matthews) becoming part of the project and the addition of a branch of his culinary school, the Paragon. This was punctuated when the chairperson pushed off the Tava team until January but wanted to jump right on a meeting to discuss the potential acquisition of other railroad cars.”
In a statement released last week by the DDA, the board offered hints about another proposal for Woodland Station. “The DDA remains committed to assisting with Woodland Station development and is currently working with George Christian and Michael Williams to advance a mixed-use plan that includes family-friendly, indoor-outdoor activities, specialty food and drink, entertainment, retail and residential uses. This plan also includes mountain-western architecture and themed spaces that reflect our community’s rugged environment and history. It’s a very exciting project and we’re grateful for the cooperation, patience and professionalism of George and Michael while we work through the hurdles mentioned above.”
The board defended its timeframe. “The Woodland Station property is a more costly and time-consuming property due to the new infrastructure (roads, drainage, utilities) that must be installed, the subdivision process we must go through in order to sell parcels of land and the development obligations the City of Woodland Park imposes on the DDA regarding new development of that site. This combination of development hurdles makes Woodland Station a challenging property unlike any other in our city.”