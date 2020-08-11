The Woodland Park Downtown Development Authority moved a step closer last week to adding a retail, entertainment, lodging and residential development to Woodland Station.
Titled “Rendezvous at Woodland Station,” the project is expect to add $300,000 annually in sales-tax revenue to the city, county and state.
“Nearly half of that would remain in Woodland Park with another $30,000 to Teller County,” said Mike Williams, one of five developers whose company, Cottage Creek Living, builds homes in Woodland Park. “The new development will create over 100 jobs for local residents.”
In an in-person presentation to the DDA board Aug. 4, Williams showed drawings of the project that would be built on six acres and would include the 35-foot high Yankee Girl Mine, named for a mine in Ouray.
The building would have two residential units on the top floor, with two entertainment venues and two franchises.
Other phases would include an amphitheater, family entertainment center, bowling, outdoor and indoor miniature golf venues, and an area for “glamping” on open space.
“Glamping is huge in the Smoky Mountains: you can pretend like you’re camping, take a hot shower, cook a hot meal, drink fresh water, have a toilet inside and a feather bed to sleep on,” said Williams, who lives in Tennessee. “We’d like to have a space for unique retail that wouldn’t be competitive; that’s not to say there wouldn’t be some duplicating.”
To strengthen the proposal, Williams cited the potential for the development to attract tourists as well as locals.
The Pikes Peak Region is one of the fastest growing tourist destinations, with 23 million visitors in 2018 who spent $2.4 billion that year, Williams said. “That’s $6.6 million a day. They provided more than $100 million in local taxes that year; overnight guests stayed 3.2 nights.”
As well, tourism in the region provided 20,000 jobs, he added. With The Broadmoor’s $100 million renovation that’s underway and the new Summit House on Pikes Peak, tourism numbers are expected to soar, Williams said.
On a walking tour through Woodland Park last week, Williams said he stopped in several shops and restaurants, sampling and shopping. “I realized that this is some of the best the Pikes Peak Region has to offer,” he said. “But the public is not aware of it.”
While Williams talked about his award-winning Sweet Frog Yogurt and espresso coffee shops in the Smoky Mountains, it’s not certain he will bring the businesses to Woodland Park. “Those are among the possibilities,” Williams said, via a phone call the day after the meeting. “We wanted to present a full scope of the type of things we could do.”
The project proposal will take 60 days to go through the public-hearing process, said Sally Riley, the city’s planning director. “So it’s the upfront work you need to do,” she added.