WOODLAND PARK • In the December meeting of the Downtown Development Authority, there was more back-and-forth between the board and developer Mike Williams, who two years ago proposed a mixed-use developent in Woodland Station.
The board granted Williams another 90 days to come up with a $10,000 deposit to proceed with the proposal. Williams appeared at the meeting via Zoom from his home in Tennessee. To date, Williams has not submitted paperwork to the city for the project, said Sally Riley, the city's planning director.
In other business, after terminating the services of Paul Benedetti as the DDA’s attorney, Tony Perry reported that he is interviewing three potential attorneys for the position.
Additionally, the DDA board changed its meeting times from 7:30 a.m. the first Tuesday of the month to 6:30 p.m.