When the Woodland Park City Council voted 5-2 in August to exempt Andrew Wommack Ministries/Charis Bible College from paying property taxes on student housing, the effects were far-reaching.
The council’s vote voided an agreement in 2012 between Wommack and the city that student housing, when built, would be taxable as residential. However, at the August meeting, the council acknowledged that the former council in 2012 did not have the authority to regulate tax-exempt status.
Backed into a legal corner, council approved the amendment to the agreement.
The results of the vote are trickling down to at least one special taxing district. “The fire department is looking for more funds,” said Jon Gemelke, vice chair of the Downtown Development Authority, speaking at the DDA meeting Dec. 6. “The department needs a ladder — a used one, and a training tower.”
Gemelke represents the DDA on a committee loosely formed that night in August to seek alternative funding for Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District.
Kellie Case, city councilor then and now, voted to approve the amendment. She was in the audience at the DDA meeting last week.
“After council amended the PUD for Charis Bible College, we mentioned that there might be other opportunities for funding for the fire department,” Case said. “The mayor (Hilary LaBarre) and I brought together a group of stakeholders to brainstorm and create ideas we hadn’t thought of.”
DDA Chairman Tony Perry, who had pledged to help the fire department, was on board. “Any TIFs (tax increment financing) we do from here forward, we’ll give the money back to the fire district,” he said.
TIF agreements are based on the increase in value to a property after development, with the increment financial increase given to the DDA. A portion of property taxes funds the city’s special districts, the fire department, for instance.
However, for properties within DDA boundaries, that taxable portion goes to the authority rather than the district.
“I think it’s fair to say that the DDA board recognizes that any building in the district that takes away funds from the (fire) district goes back to the district,” Perry said. “This probably should have been done a long time ago, but (now) we get a chance to address this.”
In addition to Case, Gemelke and LaBarre, the committee stakeholders include Woodland Park City Manager Michael Lawson, NETCO Chief Tyler Lambert, and NETCO Board Chairman John Gomes.
“Whether we like it or not doesn’t matter,” said Gomes, in an interview two days after the DDA meeting. “It that is what the law says, so be it. If Charis is tax-exempt, we have to figure out other ways to fill the void.”
The void includes trying to fund a used ladder truck as a new one runs around $1.5 million, Gomes said. In addition to the trucks and training tower, the department needs three additional firefighters, according to the district’s 2018 Master plan.
While Gomes says he isn’t angry or holding a grudge against Charis or the former city council, he shakes his head at the initial agreement. “Everybody should have known 10 years ago that Charis had a legal right to do this (build the tax-exempt dormitories),” Gomes said.
Among the ideas for filling the funding gap, Gomes said, is adding fees for fire-mitigation inspections, for instance. “It is easy to sit back and ask for a mill-levy increase, but what is really appropriate? We need more people and more equipment,” he said. “If Charis builds the dormitories, we have to be able to fight a fire there. Period.”