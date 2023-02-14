WOODLAND PARK • The Downtown Development Authority board delayed a decision last week to increase the amount of the tax increment financing agreement with Taylor Enterprises’ Express Car Wash.

At issue is the previous board’s approval for a tax reimbursement for both real and personal property. As a rule, the DDA does not offer TIFs on personal property such as the equipment for the car wash.

Four years ago, Taylor and the previous board reached an agreement for reimbursement of a maximum amount of $407,520, over 12 years. However, the signed contract only included reimbursements for the public improvements, storm water, sewer extension, underground electrical and street extension of Pikes Peak Avenue.

“Mr. Taylor believed the DDA would include personal property,” said DDA chair Tony Perry. “I’m not sure yet, but Mr. Taylor has given us grace to take the rest of this month to continue gathering information and speak with our attorney to determine where we are on this.”

Jerry Good, a member of the previous board, repeated his position to allow personal property to be included in the tax disbursement.

City Councilman Rusty Neal, the city’s liaison to the DDA, said he agreed in principle, after looking at the documents from the previous board. Nonetheless, Neal was conflicted. “We all have fiduciary responsibility to the taxpayers, but we also have a moral obligation to do what’s right for the DDA and Mr. Taylor,” Neal said. “And it does appear that the right thing is to include personal property.”

There could be some flexibility on the issue, Perry said. “I will say that we are a volunteer board, like the previous volunteer board, and we all make mistakes,” he said. “I’m not ready to give my opinion just yet. We do have a contract and that’s why I want to gather all the materials for the attorney to review with us.”

According to the DDA Foundation Plan of 2002, whether to include personal with real property in the TIF agreement is up to the board, said the DDA attorney Marcus McAskin, at the meeting Feb. 7.

The issue is consistency, said Rebecca Anderson, the treasurer.

Perry stated again that the board would confer with the attorney and announce the decision at its March 7 meeting.

“We want to make sure we shore up our information and data before we make a decision,” Perry said.