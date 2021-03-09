WOODLAND PARK • There were many tender moments the morning of Feb. 27 in Woodland Station when the Downtown Development Authority dedicated “Myrna,” the No. 15 Cog Car from the Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway.
“We are all here in the car!” said DDA Chair Merry Jo Larsen. “Is this awesome or what?”
Larsen and the board propelled the project forward after Paul Saunier initiated the process with the general manager of the Manitou Incline Cog Railway and The Broadmoor.
“This is the perfect spot for this car, which has gone up and down that mountain so many times,” said Saunier, who was a member of the Woodland Park City Council when he launched the project. “And to be able to stay here and look at the north face of that mountain, America’s Mountain ... This is a blessing and I was so humbled and honored to be a part of it.”
Mel McFarland, Ute Pass historian and a regular columnist for The Courier, was both engineer and conductor for 16 years on the Cog Railway. “I went to the top of Pikes Peak 4,000 times — 500 of them, I would guess, were in this car,” he said. “People from all over the world have ridden in this car.”
The railway car is now in the same spot where the Colorado Midland Railway came through Woodland Park, stopping at the depot that is now part of Woodland Station. “The owner of the Manitou Springs/Pike Peak Cog Railway was Spencer Penrose who was also the owner of the Colorado Midland Railway,” McFarland said.
Saunier highlighted the contributions of Spencer Wren, general manager of the Manitou Cog Depot, who with his crew donated and laid the tracks for the car.
“I’m so proud and appreciative of Woodland Park and all the hard work of the volunteers, in acquiring this spot,” Wren said. “This is a beautiful site, with Pikes Peak in the background. Thanks, Mel, for setting the tone.”
The No. 15 car is named for Myrna Carter, the late wife of Duane Carter, who founded Carter Realty in Colorado Springs and Woodland Park. When he read about the DDA project, he offered to pay for the transportation costs of hauling the car from Manitou Springs to Woodland Park.
“I’m sure Myrna is up there watching us this morning with a big smile on her face,” Carter said.
Carter introduced his children, Doug, Steve and Susan, who were raised and educated in Woodland Park. As well, Carter highlighted the work of Jeff Cahill, of Quality Signs and Designs, in crafting the sign “Myrna” that now adorns the car.
The Pikes Peak Cog Railway operated for 126 years before being closed for renovations by The Broadmoor in 2018. The updates include new cars from Switzerland along with new railroad tracks to Pikes Peak. The railway is expected to open later this year.