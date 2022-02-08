WOODLAND PARK • In a small city where owning a restaurant can be challenging at times, a suggestion to bring food trucks into Woodland Station becomes a philosophical question.
“Has the DDA considered food trucks for Woodland Station? Is that a possibility, just temporarily, until somebody comes to develop it,” said Mark Weaver, a local Realtor, speaking from the audience of last week’s Woodland Park Downtown Development Authority meeting.
Weaver added that he had observed the success of food trucks in Austin, Texas.
Weaver was responding to a suggestion by DDA Chair Merry Jo Larsen that the authority seek other developers for the property.
“I think that would be premature; we have an exclusive 90-day agreement with Mike Williams,” said board member Tony Perry, referring to the Tennessee-based developer who has proposed a multi-use project for the downtown property.
“Personally, I think having food trucks is a great idea,” Larsen said.
DDA secretary Jon Gemelke asked, “Would the city support that idea?”
City Manager Michael Lawson replied if the DDA wanted to take the lead, the city would work with the authority.
“I imagine there’s a little bit of logistical work to go through to do that, but I would encourage you to think about the other restaurants in town and how it might impact them,” Lawson said.
Jerry Good responded. “We’re here to support the businesses so I think there needs to be a healthy discussion, and in-depth consideration,” said Good, who co-owns Williams Log Cabin Furniture.
While the issue is one of the free market, as it relates to brick-and-mortar restaurants downtown, Perry expressed concern about “mission creep,” if the DDA veers off course. “We are charged with helping businesses address issues within the DDA boundaries,” Perry said. “We have to figure out Woodland Station. Let’s not creep in and try to be the chamber, or Main Street.”
As a result, Perry expressed disdain about the idea. “I think trying to organize around those kinds of projects is untenable in that space and I will not support it,” he said.
In other business, the board approved the motion to sign a contract with Denver law firm of Michow Cox & McAskin LLP to provide legal consulting services. Larsen, Gemelke, David Mijares, Arden Weatherford and Perry voted yes, while Good opposed the motion. Al Born and Matt McCracken were absent.