Determined to make use of the vacant land at Woodland Station, the Downtown Development Authority is thinking a few rodeo bull riding events might do the trick.
“The land is a key place in the city, and for it to be in such rough condition is not really fair for our downtown,” said DDA Chair Merry Jo Larsen speaking at the March 5 meeting.
On that note, the DDA has drawn two permits to complete grading of the property.
Larsen also referred to the board’s adoption of a management plan for the property in 2016. Even three years ago, the plan acknowledges that new commercial real estate development is not viable in downtown Woodland Park. “Aside from residential use, Woodland Station’s highest and best use today is outdoor event and public use,” states the plan.
The document is available at wpdda.org/documents, and according to Treasurer Tanner Coy, the board approved the plan in a public meeting in June 2016.
If the DDA does anything else with the space in the meantime, it will only be an interim plan. “We’re going to have to let the market drive the sale — you just can’t force it,” Larsen said,
The board’s Jerry Good and Kellie Case, the city’s land local Realtor, balked at Larsen’s suggestion of putting a For Sale by Owner sign on the property. “That doesn’t work; the property needs to be listed, whether with a local or national broker, and whether it’s ready or not,” Case said. “You never know when the right buyer is going to come along.”
In the meantime, Larsen suggested that the DDA host a few bull rides. “What we have right now is a gravel pit. What can you do with a gravel pit? Well, you can buck bulls on a gravel pit,” Larsen said. “We could make it part of something else and everybody could dress up in rodeo (attire).”
Larsen had also arranged for a rodeo outfit to lead the rides, on six Friday nights in the summer.
While the board seemed receptive, Mayor Neil Levy seemed unimpressed. “I see it as a loser,” he said.
According to Larsen, expenses would include concessions, insurance, bleachers and $2,000 each time for an arena. “I don’t think the DDA is ready to foot that bill,” he said. “You might think about trying it just once. I don’t see our community buying into six rodeos.”
But the board voted to begin plans for the rides, which would kick off in June.