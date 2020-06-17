After weighing the pros and cons of implementing a marketing strategy for the reopening of Woodland Park businesses, the Downtown Development Authority last week opted to support a local campaign.
Karen Casey, Woodland Park community engagement manager, spoke to the DDA board at its June 9 meeting about having a share in marketing the reopening city as part of its COVID-19 recovery plan.
“We’re working with our marketing partners at KRDO for recovery and resiliency,” Casey said. “Let’s make this something we can do collectively with the DDA and Main Street.”
Phase 1 will focus on Teller County’s population, about 17,000 adults, Casey said. “We’ll let the locals know we’re open for dining and shopping,” she said.
Phase 2 will transition to a broader audience by ZIP code, probably in July, she added.
This marketing campaign will be aligned with the Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce TV campaign and will start with a 15-second video piece. Local businesses can send in logos and links at no cost to be used with the ads.
Board chair Merry Jo Larsen was in favor of tabling the request until they were sure there would be finances available. However, Casey said it would only cost $100-$200 a month for two months.
Larsen said there should be more input from local businesses. “The chamber only represents its own members,” she said.
Board member Tanner Coy said Woodland Park is a cyclical market and tourism is a critical component. “The locals aren’t a big enough market,” he said. “We need tourists to sustain us in other seasons. The locals already know we’re here. The expenditure of tax funds for a show of solidarity is not acceptable.”
He added that local businesses don’t have time to wait for the second phase. “We have to open up now.”
“Fear is not the factor in this,” Casey said. “We want to welcome back locals. We had a low rate of coronavirus, only 35 cases in Teller County. We want to see how reopening affects the spread, to be conservative and cautious.”
Board member Jan Wilson said more business owners should be involved. “If locals didn’t support our businesses before, what makes you think they will support us now?” she said.
The decision-makers for this campaign include DDA board member Ellen Carrick, who has decided not to reapply for her position. She will be leaving the board at the end of the month.
The board decided to put Elijah Murphy on the campaign instead, not only as a board member but also as a local business owner. They also voted to authorize him to pay up to $200 toward the campaign if he thinks spending the money on this marketing campaign will help local businesses.
In other discussions, Coy presented the monthly expenditures and the concept plan for Woodland Station being developed by NES, a Colorado Springs-based landscape and land-use company.
Board members met later that day (June 9) with members of the city planning department, NES representatives and Michael Williams, an interested developer.
The plaque has arrived for the Cog Railway Car at Woodland Station and the board will be choosing a date for the unveiling in the near future. Coy suggested that the board think about using the Cog Railroad Car as part of the Holiday Home Tour.
Board members Jerry Good, Kory Katsimpalis and Robert Zuluaga volunteered to spruce up the horse and stage coach statue and surrounding area.
The board went into executive session to discuss negotiating strategies.