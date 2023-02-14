WOODLAND PARK • In a push-pull struggle over approving tax-increment financing for AJ’s Pizzeria, the Downtown Development Authority weighed the public improvements against procedure.

Nearly two years ago, Aron Melvick and his father, Steve Melvick, broke ground on the former Pizza Hut property in downtown Woodland Park. Rather than remodel, the Melvicks demolished the building and hired architect David Langley to design the new AJs.

“This is going to be a new landmark in Woodland Park because of its location,” said Langley, speaking at the DDA meeting Feb. 7. “We fully went for the transformation to something that has character.”

When the new AJ’s opens — which is planned for March — the Melvicks will close the current location in Gold Hill Square South.

At issue is the Melvicks’ application for a TIF during the project rather than before, according to DDA procedure. The father and son owners appeared before the board in January after learning about the availability of the financing agreement.

At that time, Tony Perry, DDA chair, and the board agreed to consider the request. Tax increment financing is based on the increase in value of a property as a result of construction and upgrades to the property.

“We weren’t aware of the opportunity and we’re happy that you are considering the agreement, as the project is still under construction,” said Steve Melvick.

For the board, however, the struggle involved setting a precedent that would be unfair to other developers who did follow the rules.

“As a public body, we do have to be conscious of opening up a can of worms and have other builders asking for a TIF without applying for one,” Perry said. “I do think we can talk about public improvements without talking about the actual building.”

In their favor, the Melvicks hadn’t received the Certificate of Occupancy for the new building as of last week.

Board member Al Born took a long view of the project that began with demolition. “That would encourage, or at least give a positive stroke, to the removal of all obsolete buildings and allow for new construction as we move forward,” Born said.

Board member Jerry Good cited the beauty of the building as an asset to the city. Board Vice President Jon Gemelke agreed, while noting the extra work the Melvicks put into the project.

Perry noted that the building and public improvements were in line with the DDA’s foundation plan.

Board member David Mijares acknowledged the slippery slope of the decision. “I think we should establish criteria moving forward,” he said. “I think it’s OK if we’re going to make a change, but consistency should be the motivation.”

Board member Matt McCracken agreed with Mijares. “It’s unfortunate that they came in too late, but I’m on board because I think the building contributes to our city,” he said.

Also a positive, Rebecca Anderson, the board treasurer, cited the curb appeal of the project at U.S. Highway 24 and Laurel Street to include the architecture and exterior upgrades.

City Councilman Rusty Neal, the city’s liaison to the DDA, acknowledged the dilemma. “I’m struggling with what features would be justified,” he said.

In the end, Neal moved to award the Melvicks $173,549 in tax-increment financing based on the public improvements to include drainage work along with the increase in value to the property. Neal’s motion passed unanimously.