WOODLAND PARK • In a choice between two developers’ proposals for Woodland Station, the Downtown Development Authority voted last week 6-1 to approve Tava House, a steakhouse, tap house and culinary school.
Presented in June by Woodland Park’s Derek Waggoner, CEO of the Tava House investor group, the project plans include a mix of commercial, retail and residential aspects. Realtor Mark Weaver is among the group’s investors in attendance at the meeting Aug. 2.
Tava House got the vote over a project proposed by Mike Williams, Chad Anderson and Mark Crozier, doing business as Forgeworks.
DDA board member Jerry Good cast the sole vote for Forgeworks, whose inital plans focused more on a residential component than commercial.
DDA members Arden Weatherford, who owns the adjacent property, and David Mijares, a civil engineer and a consultant for Tava House, recused themselves and left the room during the process.
The six DDA board members who voted to approve Tava House emphasized the local connection of the investors in addition to the commercial aspect and residential component, which is intended for mid- to high-income buyers.
As well, the board majority said they preferred Waggoner’s offer of $800,000 cash for the 6.3 acres in Woodland Station, a property in the center of downtown Woodland Park.
“On July 31, the Teller County assessor valued the property $96,670,” board member Al Born said. “The $800,000 is probably an appropriate value for the dirt and the economic opportunity. Tava House steakhouse is an anchor facility, a launching point for the total project.”
By comparison, the Forgeworks group offered $200,000 cash for the 6.3 acres and a reserve fund of $1.8 million for the infrastructure.
In voting no, Good expressed concern about future expenses. “With Tava’s $800,000 for the property, we’ll have a probable request for the infrastructure costs,” he said. “Clearly, the best financial deal for the taxpayer and the city is Forgeworks. I think the decision was irresponsible and not in the best interests of the taxpayers.”
Board member Matt McCracken disagreed. “Tava House has communicated that they understand there will be infrastructure costs and will collaborate with us on those costs. I like that the Tava House will be the anchor,” he said.
DDA chair Tony Perry referred to paperwork provided by Waggoner that states that the group has a loan commitment from TBK bank for the infrastructure costs.
“It is just a fact that the actual number for infrastructure is yet to be determined,” Waggoner said. “Tackling the potential CDOT (Colorado Department of Transportation) and overall infrastructure expenses is not only a Woodland Station/DDA issue, but it also involves adjacent property owners and the city of Woodland Park.”
Board Vice Chairman Jon Gemelke referred to a project first presented three years ago by Mike Williams, who over the years lost investors until he joined Forgeworks. “Mike Williams has been around for years, and nothing seems to have come of that. Tava House is local and they live here amongst us. It seems to me that Forgeworks is having to play middleman with other peoples’ money. I get that, but Tava House put their own money in, and that means something.”
Rebecca Rudell, who was recently appointed to fill the board vacancy left by former DDA chair, Merry Jo Larsen, who was not re-appointed to the board by the city council, said she considers the Tava House project to be an attraction. “I like the vision of the commercial, retail and living area, and feel this is creating a destination,” she said. “I feel the project appeals to many members of our community, not just a certain segment.”
While people with mid-to-high-level incomes would purchase the homes, there’s an infill advantage, said Rusty Neal, the city council liaison to the DDA board and a voting member. “It would have a domino effect of pulling people into the center of town and freeing up space in other residential areas,” he said.
Both proposed projects involve risk, said Perry. “I believe the Tava House project has the least risk for the DDA and city of Woodland Park,” he said. “The Tava group is a local team with a proven track record. Local matters to me.”
The Tava group understands the environmental and infrastructure challenges of the ditch and detention pond on the property, Perry said. For instance, Woodland Hardware paid $200,000 for Lot 1 in Woodland Station in 2012. “The DDA put in $900,000 in infrastructure costs,” Perry said, referring to a former board that used tax-increment financing revenue to fund drainage, roads and sidewalks. “This board gets a say in granting a TIF agreement to the proposal,” Perry said. (Tax increment financing is based on the increase in value of a property after development.)
Waggoner and the Tava House investors have engaged David Weekley Homes for the residential units. But if the company backs out of the project, Perry offered Plan B. “I know several builders who would be willing to step in,” he said.
While the restaurant is one aspect of the commercial part of the development, Perry suggested that Waggoner reach out to local business owners who have expressed interest in relocating to the property.
Waggoner’s ownership team includes his wife, Nicole; Mark and Mary Jean Weaver; Mary and Alan Sekowski; Philip and Deborah Waggoner (Derek’s parents) and chef Victor and Rhianna Matthews.
After approval by the DDA, Waggoner’s team will go before the city council to seek its approval. According to Weaver, if all goes well, the Tava House could open by spring 2024.
After Perry adjourned the meeting, Mike Williams went up to Weaver to congratulate him with a handshake.