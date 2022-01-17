WOODLAND PARK • What a difference three days makes. For Mike Williams and the Downtown Development Authority, the three-day period between two public meetings ended with a verbal agreement.
The agreement effectively started the clock on the 90-day extension for Williams and his investors to present a concrete plan for the development of Woodland Station. The extension was among several granted by two different DDA boards over the past two years.
“Really, the DDA board has been dealing with this for quite a number of years,” said David Mijares, one of five new members of the board, speaking at the Jan. 11 DDA meeting. “We need to see some substantial progress.”
The tenor of both sides was more conciliatory and agreeable Jan. 14, however. In fact, board members Arden Weatherford and Jerry Good changed their votes from no to yes to approve the motion to grant the extension.
The change in the meeting vibe was the result of a presentation by Chad Anderson, Williams’ designated project manager. Anderson, Williams and his partner, Mark Crozier, signed an agreement to collaborate on the project.
In the presentation, Anderson, founder and owner of Forgeworks, offered the company’s credentials. “We’re good at financing, consulting and development,” he said. “We’re good at raising capital. We are venture capitalists.”
Anderson estimated the development to be a $60 million project, to be accomplished in phases. While Anderson did not outline the specifics, he did mention affordable housing, an event center and amphitheater.
“We really wanted to hear more about the project but I think the primary purpose of today’s meeting was to get the contract,” Mijares said.
Before voting yes, board member Tony Perry asked Anderson why he wanted to be involved in the project.
Anderson’s response referred to the significance of an amphitheater in the center of town. “We usually have a mission behind our projects. I think we’re losing community today, losing it to cellphones, the culture, for a number of things,” he said. “And we need that place where we can come together and that is one of the components of why we are excited about this project.”
Mijares, who is a civil engineer, added, “There is nothing in what you presented today that shows me what you are trying to do,” he said. “We need clarity to continue moving forward when we get to the end of this. We’re not looking for hard design, but we don’t have a concept presented of what you are trying to accomplish.”
Echoing their vote of Jan. 11, Board chairman Merry Jo Larsen, Mijares, Matt McCracken, Jon Gemelke, Rusty Neal, the city’s liaison, and Perry repeated their affirmative votes. Al Born voted yes the first time. but was absent on Friday.
Anderson agreed to come back with a concept by April 15.
