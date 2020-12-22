Woodland Park City Council approved a $30,000 allocation for the Downtown Development Authority at its Dec. 17 meeting, which was less than half of what the authority requested.
All but one of the councilors reacted to comments made by Tony Perry, president of Park State Bank & Trust and Woodland Park resident. “The DDA’s mission should be to pay off the Vectra debt, as monies come in, and pay off the loan that’s owed to the city of Woodland Park, which is even more critical,” Perry said.
Perry questioned why the council approved $30,000 that evening for beautification projects in Woodland Station along with other expenses related to development.
“You can’t say that you’re going to cut taxes and are against the DDA, but still authorized $30,000 because the DDA gave you a dog-and-pony show about what great things are coming,” Perry said.
Perry’s comments seemed to hit a nerve among the councilors.
“I am firmly in support of what Mr. Perry said. Substantively, the DDA is the worst thing we do in city government,” council member Jim Pfaff said.
Any deal the DDA would negotiate with a developer could put a burden on the city rather than on the authority, Pfaff said.
Council member Kellie Case, former liaison to the DDA, said, “I don’t support allocating any more money toward this effort because, since 2001, I believe, there have been 13 of these (proposed developments) and so much money spent that I just can’t support it anymore.”
However, Case added, that if a deal to develop Woodland Station appeared close, she would support going ahead with it and getting it done. “But you just have to stop the bleeding,” she said.
Council member Hilary LaBarre said, “I believe DDAs are unconstitutional and I do not support a small group of bureaucrats that have control of taxpayer dollars.”
Robert Zuluaga, councilor and current liaison to the DDA, said, “It’s unfortunate that those who set up the DDA and, whatever their interests were in making that happen, has caused a lot of complications. I do support the budget for the DDA in this cycle.”
Council member Stephanie Alfieri, who was sworn into office that evening, said, “I see the DDA as a loophole around what government should not be doing, which is incentivizing business.”
Mayor Val Carr added, “I want to remind everybody that we’re talking about an entire series of funds beyond just the DDA, which is a minor portion of this (budget).”
Instead of eliminating the authority, Perry suggested that the city take over management of the DDA and sell the land to a developer if plans made sense.
According to a report in October by DDA treasurer Tanner Coy, the 10-acre Woodland Station site is valued at $1,060,194.
“If the city council steps in, that eliminates all the conflicts of interest with the current board members who own businesses in the district and are making decisions for other business owners and future business owners in the district,” Perry said.
In a response to the council members’ comments, Tanner Coy, DDA treasurer, said the DDA board is required to cause private development of Woodland Station by Dec. 31, 2032 or suffer a penalty.
“If the DDA had not proposed a budget that supports this effort, they could be in breach of the requirements imposed by the city,” Coy said in an email.
The city has made development a priority over debt reduction, Coy said, and the DDA board does not have the authority to change that unilaterally and the council must agree.
“When DDA proposed this change in the form of an amendment earlier this year, the council denied that,” Coy said.
To the suggestion that city council should replace and act as the current DDA board, the change would violate state statute, Coy said. “State statute requires the DDA Board to be members of the DDA district, which most of council is not,” he said.
As for the suggestion that the DDA pay off the debt, accelerated debt reduction is, per the city’s requirements, secondary to pursuing development, Coy said.
The city does have the authority to dissolve the DDA before the end of its cycle in 2032, but there would be consequences, Coy said.
“If the DDA is dissolved by the city, the city becomes responsible for all DDA liabilities but only receives a small portion of DDA revenue.”
Tanner said the DDA’s current liabilities include:
• $2,144,000 — a 2012 bond
• $400,000 — a 2018 bond
• $775,000 — a loan from city
• All TIF reimbursement agreements, each year until the agreements expire. These are currently budgeted at $130,627 for 2021.
In the meantime. At the Dec. 17 meeting, council approved allocating $30,000 for the DDA.