WOODLAND PARK • As negotiations tighten between the Downtown Development Authority and Tava Group, the authority approved a series of financial penalties in the case of default by the investors.
Developed in four phases on 6.3 acres in Woodland Station, the project begins with the groundbreaking for construction on the Tava House restaurant/steakhouse, potentiall this spring.
The goal of the proposed penalties is to protect the DDA from a possible default, said DDA Chair Tony Perry, speaking at the Jan. 10 meeting.
As a result, the board unanimously approved a penalty schedule if the investors default on the construction-commence date for each phase, $75,000 in six-month increments.
If, after 12 months, the investors have not complied with the agreed-upon schedule, the land would return to the DDA.
However, during each phase, if the developers seek a delay, the DDA could approve a plan for adjustment and revision.
“We asked the Tava Group for a realistic timeline to get the restaurant going,” Perry said. “The DDA has a responsibility, and the agreement protects the city.”
While approving the penalties, the board members expressed confidence that the project would move forward, based up final approval by the city council.
From its inception, the DDA has been charged with developing Woodland Station in a productive manner with economic opportunities for the developer, said board member Al Born. “The schedule is flexible and as long as it’s acceptable to the other side, it’s fine with me,” he added.
The penalty ladder is a definite motivator for the Tava Group to keep the project going, said Jon Gemelke. “They already agreed to buy the property and be responsible for the development,” he said.
Rusty Neal, city councilman and the city’s liaison to the DDA, looked on the bright side of a possible default. “We’re getting $800,000 up front for the property even if they only get Phase I completed,” he said. “Worst-case scenario is that we get an additional $125,000 on top of that $800,000 and we get the land back.”
The DDA has been trying to develop the property for 20 years, Neal added. “Now we have a group that we know wants to develop the property,” he said.
Even if they group completed the first three phases and defaults on the fourth, the DDA would still get the property back as well as the $125,000, Neal said.
Boiard member Rebecca Anderson, too, was confident in the ability of the group to follow through on the project. “We chose this group from the very beginning because of their commitment to this property,” she said. “I haven’t seen any default signs from them, and I think we should keep going.”
For the past year, at least, the approval process has been delayed, in part, because of ongoing questions about the development along with bureaucratic procedures, Perry said.
“It’s not the investors’ fault; they’ve been with us every step of the way,” Perry said, adding that more than 200 parties have asked him when the DDA is going to get on with the project. “I’m embarrassed that, as the chair, we haven’t done anything yet,” he said.