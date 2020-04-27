With the retail sector and a return to full service in eateries not among businesses included in the governor’s first phase of re-opening in Colorado beginning April 27, the Woodland Park Downtown Development Authority balked.
“This is not just playing nice in the sandbox; these are peoples’ livelihoods,” said DDA chair Merry Jo Larsen, speaking during a meeting held online via Zoom on April 21. “So how can we jump-start the community coming back?”
With most businesses shut down since the middle of March due to the coronavirus, the board explored options to help bring them back.
In addition to planning events in Woodland Station, a DDA-owned property, the board talked about a collective advertising campaign.
City Manager Darrin Tangeman advised caution, as the reopening is planned to be in phases. “There is a process; we may need to look to the county to provide a waiver request to the state,” he said. “I just want to be sure that, if you’re planning a marketing plan, people won’t be disappointed if only 55% of businesses are open.”
Tangeman said he could help with the waiver request, the re-opening dates are a moving target, based on information updates.
“I think there is going to be a constitutional issue if he governor tries to do something outside of his own purview,” said Robert Zuluaga, who was elected to the city council April 7 and was named liaison to the DDA last week. “His purview is schools and government offices but I think when he tries to pick winners and losers of businesspeople, it will be a firestorm. So I’d bear that in mind.”
Larsen agreed. “Thank you, Robert, for saying that, because it’s true,” she said.
DDA Treasurer Tanner Coy suggested taking a position of advocacy for opening all downtown businesses. “We are the Downtown Development Authority to help the welfare and prosperity of the district,” he said. “Under government regulations that are impeding those goals, it seems appropriate that we take a position and advocate for 100% opening.”
If accomplished, the opening would include the wearing of masks and social distancing. “I think we’re smart and capable enough to manage the risk,” Coy said.
Tangeman again urged caution. “We have great advocates on the city council for 100% opening, but you still have an obstacle with the state,” he said. “Public Health does have authority over our businesses, unfortunately. I’m just trying to be a realist; I’m sorry.”
Tangeman urged the DDA board to contact Teller County commissioners as a first step. “Even if we could just open for a weekend,” Larsen said. “That’s better than nothing.”
In the meantime, the board passed a resolution as a request to the city to reinstate the sales-tax vendor fee and eliminate the $50 annual fee for a business license.