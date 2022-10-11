WOODLAND PARK • In a discussion about property rights in regard to urban blight, the Downtown Development Authority dove into the issue of maintaining the downtown corridor as a place of attraction.
“I want to have a consistent program with respect to property rights,” said DDA Chair Tony Perry, speaking at the meeting Oct. 4. “My personal position is that the property owner has a right to the property.”
However, in the effort to encourage property owners to keep up appearances, the DDA intends to play a role.
“I want to make it clear that we are going to be reaching out by letting businesses know that we can help them improve their property,” Perry said, adding that the board is exploring grant opportunities for façade improvements.
“We will indicate that we are going to be proactive in helping to improve our downtown corridor but not at the deficit of the property owner.”
On the other hand, blight is hard to describe, said board member Al Born. “Certainly, we should not be the person on the DDA board to take an eraser and remove the blight that way,” he said.
Referring to potential blight, Jerry Good asked about the status of the empty building at Fairview and U.S. Highway 24, the former Martini Hut. The building is on the market, Perry replied.
In approaching the subject of potential blight and the role of the city as well as the DDA, Perry highlighted a situation five years ago concerning the mobile home park behind Woodland Station.
In a meeting of business owners and city officials at the time, Perry said he opposed a suggestion to condemn the property, questioning the role of the city in determining issues of perceived blight.
“It is not our job to say we don’t like something on a property,” Perry said.
“We don’t get to decide.”
Born agreed. “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder,” he said. “Yes, we can help; we should not destroy.”
Perry complimented the work done to upgrade the exterior of the Taco Bell restaurant at 500 E. Midland Ave.
“They did a great job on improving the appearance of the building,” he said.
For the initial discussion about property rights versus blight, with no objection, Perry said, “I think we have a consensus that it is not up to us to determine what blight is, but we’re just here to help businesses make improvements.”
After the meeting, the DDA board and authority attorney Marcus McAskin met with the Derek Waggoner investor group to go over the details for a development agreement on the Tava House project in Woodland Station.
In other business, McAskin held an education session on issues that could involve a conflict of interest for the board members.