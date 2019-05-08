A teenager with an idea for a Girl Scout project has had far-reaching effects. In a place where the residents revere animals, especially dogs, Bianca Bryant, 17, noticed a gap in playgrounds for canines.
“I wanted to do something with dogs because we have a high rate of obesity and un-socialized dogs,” she said.
Teenager or not, getting public and city approval for the park was no walk in the proverbial park. “I started a petition and brought it to the parks and recreation department after I got 600 signatures,” she said.
Two years later, the city of Woodland Park now has an area for dogs to romp around on one-half acre in the Meadow Wood Sports Complex. There’s even a trail through the area for both humans and dogs.
At first her idea met with some reluctance on the part of city officials, but Bryant persisted. “I think it kind of hit them that I was serious, that I really want this, and everybody started getting on board,” she said. “It took about a year and a half.”
The hang-up, however, was the proposed locations. Residents squawked at one suggestion, but there was no discernible controversy over reserving an area in the sports complex. Along with the dog park, the area has an ice rink for hockey and fields for baseball and soccer, in addition to a trail and tennis courts.
“It was difficult to find a place that was far enough away from neighbors so we wouldn’t have issues with sound,” she said.
It took a while for Bryant to warm up to the idea of only the half-acre. “But now I think it’s perfect,” she said. “It’s going to be a great spot for our community because it’s such a gathering place.”
The dog park will be enclosed with chain-link fencing, will feature separate areas for small and large dogs, and will have five benches.
The Golden Meadows Dog Park is at 2000 Evergreen Heights Dr. and will officially open June 1.
And Bryant got her badge for the project for Girl Scout Troop No. 3649. For her, the dog park is the ideal spot to walk her four dogs, two Golden retrievers and two shih tzus.