Dog park construction to begin in May, scheduled for June opening
The Golden Meadows Dog Park is on schedule for construction in May and a June 1 grand opening. At the April 18 Woodland Park City Council meeting, Girl Scout Bianca Bryant presented an update of the park’s progress.
The dog park is being installed at Meadow Wood Sports Complex as Bryant’s Gold Award project. To earn the Girl Scouts of America award, she had to find an issue in her community and then solve it permanently.
She determined that city residents have many dogs and no place to exercise and socialize them. Bryant has raised $21,741 toward construction supplies and needs an additional $2,500 for the last of the fencing.
She has more fundraisers planned before groundbreaking on May 16. Construction will begin the next day and should finish May 19. The grand opening will begin with a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. June 1.
Bryant said opening day will be a free community event that will include food, live music, a canine agility demonstration and vendor booths. The event, which ends at 2 p.m., also includes a “Ninja” themed casual dog walk.
Tickets for the dog walk will cost $25 for one person and one dog. One additional dog may be added for $5. Participants will receive a goody bag and a neckerchief. Dog walk registration forms are available at the Woodland Park Parks and Recreation office at City Hall, Teller County Regional Animal Shelter in Divide and from Stephanie Kaufmann D.D.S., 400 W. Midland Ave.
For more information, call 687-5225.
Proceeds from the walk will benefit the dog park. TCRAS will have an information booth with dogs available for adoption and the Pet Food Pantry will be accepting cat and dog food donations.
Council votes to participate in Teller County Hazard Mitigation planning
Don Angell is heading up the Hazard Mitigation Plan update for Teller County. He asked council for a letter of intent to participate in updating the plan, which expires in 2020. He also asked for the city and staff to commit to in-kind donations in the form of attending meetings.
The public is also invited to planning meetings and each person attending a meeting will be, in effect, making an in-kind donation of about $25 per hour. Creating a hazard mitigation plan is a prerequisite for obtaining federal mitigation grants to prevent disasters and for money to recover from a disaster if one occurs.
As part of the planning process, the participants will determine whether local hazards have changed or increased.
“We know we will have wildfires and a potential for flooding,” Angell said.
Woodland Park has been taking part in the county’s hazard mitigation planning for 15 years and council voted unanimously to continue participation.
Other business
Builder George Christian and his son and partner, Ryan Christian, accepted the first 2019 Keep Woodland Park Beautiful Beautification Award. They own Cottage Creek Living and specialize in developing in-fill projects, building homes on small city lots platted in the 1890s.
“We build on postage stamps,” George Christian said. “These are difficult lots, 50 by 150 feet. They look simple but each one has its own challenge. We appreciate the city staff for helping us find solutions.”
County Assessor David “Colt” Simmons invited council and the public to a Teller County Assessor Listens meeting 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday or 5-7 p.m. on May 1 at the Rampart Public Library in Woodland Park. 2019 is a revaluation year and Notices of Valuation will be mailed to property owners starting May 1.
Council approved a fermented malt beverage license for Natural Grocers. Vitamin Cottage Natural Foods Markets is planning to obtain licenses to sell Kombucha, gluten-free beer, organic beer and a few specialty brews at 33 of its 35 Colorado Natural Grocers.
The Business and Economic Market Analysis Report will be presented in a public meeting 6:30-8 p.m. May 9 in Council Chambers at City Hall. For more information, email info@wpmainstreet.org.
The meeting ended with a short work session conducted by City Manager Darrin Tangeman, updating progress on the city’s salary survey and an executive session led by Police Chief Miles DeYoung on the Kelsey Berreth murder investigation.